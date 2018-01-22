Top 5 Social Media Marketing Trends for 2018 - Quantzig

Quantzig, a global analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest analysis on the top five social media marketing trends. There have been several changes in the social media marketing trends. New features and technologies are invented on every social media network.

For business purposes, social media has unlocked new revenue streams and platforms for connecting with their target audience. But the social media space is a fiercely competitive marketplace always ready to grab more eyeballs from the customers, which gives brands only a small window to grasp the user’s attention. Marketers are continuously integrating social media marketing with their core marketing strategies. So to keep yourself updated on latest marketing trends, find out what’s going to work for you in the future.

According to the social media marketing experts at Quantzig, “Brands expecting to establish their social media presence are scrutinizing the latest social media trends to ensure that their efforts are noticed.”

Quantzig is a global analytics advisory firm concentrated on leveraging analytics for strategic decision making and offering solutions to clients across several industrial sectors. Listed below are the top social media marketing trends.

Top social media marketing trends

Chatbots will deliver better customer service: Chatbots are more advanced and cannier in responding to queries and are talented at creating an instant connection with customers.

Ephemeral content is trending across platforms: Snapchat was one of the first social media platforms to implement the feature of sharing content that disappears after a specified period.

Augmented reality: Offering content of augmented reality through mobile phones is a niche and appealing way for marketers to reach their target audience.



