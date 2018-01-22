Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Top 5 Social Media Marketing Trends for 2018 - Quantzig

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/22/2018 | 07:06am CET

Quantzig, a global analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest analysis on the top five social media marketing trends. There have been several changes in the social media marketing trends. New features and technologies are invented on every social media network.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180121005158/en/

Social Media Marketing Trends What to Expect in 2018 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Social Media Marketing Trends What to Expect in 2018 (Graphic: Business Wire)

For business purposes, social media has unlocked new revenue streams and platforms for connecting with their target audience. But the social media space is a fiercely competitive marketplace always ready to grab more eyeballs from the customers, which gives brands only a small window to grasp the user’s attention. Marketers are continuously integrating social media marketing with their core marketing strategies. So to keep yourself updated on latest marketing trends, find out what’s going to work for you in the future.

According to the social media marketing experts at Quantzig, “Brands expecting to establish their social media presence are scrutinizing the latest social media trends to ensure that their efforts are noticed.”

View Quantzig’s comprehensive list of the top five social media marketing trends

Quantzig is a global analytics advisory firm concentrated on leveraging analytics for strategic decision making and offering solutions to clients across several industrial sectors. Listed below are the top social media marketing trends.

Top social media marketing trends

  • Chatbots will deliver better customer service: Chatbots are more advanced and cannier in responding to queries and are talented at creating an instant connection with customers.
  • Ephemeral content is trending across platforms: Snapchat was one of the first social media platforms to implement the feature of sharing content that disappears after a specified period.
  • Augmented reality: Offering content of augmented reality through mobile phones is a niche and appealing way for marketers to reach their target audience.
  • Visit our page, to view the complete list of the top five social media marketing trends.

Request a free demo to see how Quantzig’s solutions can help you.

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 12 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on all of Quantzig’s services and the solutions they have provided to Fortune 500 clients across all industries, please contact us.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:04a UBM : Form 8.3 - UBM PLC
02:04a UBM : Form 8.3 - UBM plc/Informa plc
02:04a Global Stocks Muted After U.S. Government Shutdown -- 2nd Update
02:03a NANOBIOTIX presents first promising data from Phase I/II Liver Cancers trial of NBTXR3 at the American Society Of Clinical Oncology Gastrointestinal Annual Meeting
02:02a NB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS : Announces Monthly NAV Update for December 2017
02:02a INTEROIL EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION : confirms bond interest payment
02:02a UNIFIED MESSAGING : Teleplan Globe and UMS enter into a partnership agreement for developing secure communication solutions
02:02a EUROCOMMERCIAL PROPERTIES : Signs binding contract to purchase woluwe shopping centre in brussels
02:01a BONESUPPORT : Publication highlights a novel cerament® carrier with bone active agents enhancing bone formation
02:01a HUMANA : The Nomination Committee's recommendations for the Board of Humana AB
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORP : ICAHN, DEASON TO JOINTLY PUSH XEROX TO EXPLORE SELLING ITSELF, OTHER OPTIONS: WSJ
2TOSHIBA CORP : TOSHIBA : considering IPO for memory chip unit - FT
3CARILLION : CARILLION : May says will stop companies abusing pension schemes
4SANOFI : SANOFI : Nears Deal to Buy Hemophilia Drugmaker Bioverativ for More Than $11.5 Billion -- Update
5YUE YUEN INDUSTRIAL (HOLDINGS) LTD : Chinese sportswear retailer Pou Sheng Int'l receives $1.4 billion privati..
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.