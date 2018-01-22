Top 5 Social Media Marketing Trends for 2018 - Quantzig

Quantzig, a global analytics solutions provider, has announced the
completion of their latest analysis on the top five social
media marketing trends. There have been several changes in the
social media marketing trends. New features and technologies are
invented on every social media network.
For business purposes, social media has unlocked new revenue streams and
platforms for connecting with their target audience. But the social
media space is a fiercely competitive marketplace always ready to grab
more eyeballs from the customers, which gives brands only a small window
to grasp the user’s attention. Marketers are continuously integrating
social media marketing with their core marketing strategies. So to keep
yourself updated on latest marketing trends, find out what’s going to
work for you in the future.
According to the social media marketing experts at Quantzig,
“Brands expecting to establish their social media presence are
scrutinizing the latest social media trends to ensure that their efforts
are noticed.”
Quantzig
is a global analytics advisory firm concentrated on leveraging analytics
for strategic decision making and offering solutions to clients across
several industrial sectors. Listed below are the top social media
marketing trends.
Top social media marketing trends
-
Chatbots will deliver better customer service: Chatbots are
more advanced and cannier in responding to queries and are talented at
creating an instant connection with customers.
-
Ephemeral content is trending across platforms: Snapchat was
one of the first social media platforms to implement the feature of
sharing content that disappears after a specified period.
-
Augmented reality: Offering content of augmented reality
through mobile phones is a niche and appealing way for marketers to
reach their target audience.
-
