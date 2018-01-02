Top 5 Vendors in the Global Industrial Blender Machine Market - Technavio

Technavio
has announced the top five leading vendors in their recent global
industrial blender machine market report from 2017-2021. This
market research report also lists five other vendors that are expected
to impact the market during the forecast period.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180102005295/en/
Technavio has published a new market research report on the global industrial blender machine market 2017-2021 under their industrial automation library. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Competitive vendor landscape
The global industrial blender machine market is fragmented due to the
presence of several local, regional, and international players.
Depending on the end-users' needs, manufacturers offer customized
products and services that make the competition in the industrial
blender machine market more intense. The food and beverage,
pharmaceutical, and chemical and petrochemical industries are the major
end-users that are targeted by the vendors. These are followed by the
cosmetics and pulp and paper industries, where there is an immense
potential for the use of industrial blender machines.
According to Raghav Bharadwaj Shivaswamy, a lead analyst at Technavio
for automation
research, “Government initiatives in countries in APAC and the EU are
driving the growth of the global industrial blender machine market by
encouraging industrial blender machine manufacturers to invest in R&D
activities and product innovations. The factors that are driving new
trends in industrial blender machine market are technology innovations,
service delivery innovation, and supply/demand balance. As this is a
capital-intensive industry, the threat of new entrants is low, but the
threat of rivalry among the existing players is high, therefore
increasing the competition in the market.”
Technavio market research analysts identify the following key
vendors:
GEA Group
GEA Group is a process technology provider for the food industry. In
2016, the company earned a revenue of USD 4.95 billion, a major portion
of which was contributed by the food and beverage industry. GEA Group
has a wide product portfolio and a large customer base. The company
focuses on providing equipment for industries such as food and beverage,
pharmaceutical, dairy farming, chemical, marine, and utilities. GEA
Group focuses on providing high-quality and environment-friendly
products that maintain efficiency and hygiene standard of the final
product.
INOX
INOX is an Australia-based company that specializes in the design and
manufacturing of complete systems and equipment for various industries
such as food processing, dairy, beverage, pharmaceuticals, and allied
industries. The company has many customers in countries such as
Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, and others. INOX focuses on
designing and manufacturing specialized custom-made equipment for food
and beverage applications. The company aims at designing equipment that
offers longevity and zero breakdown maintenance.
Charles Ross & Son Company
Charles Ross & Son is a company that manufactures the most advanced
mixing and blending equipment. The company provides equipment such as
ribbon blenders, paddle blenders, tumble blenders, vertical blenders,
and vacuum dryers for various industries. The company has manufacturing
plants in the US, China, and India. Charles Ross & Son focuses on
developing more optical inspection equipment through ergonomics.
SPX FLOW
SPX FLOW is an international supplier with operations all over the
world. The company has a presence in over 35 countries and sales in over
150 countries around the world. SPX FLOW provides innovative solutions
that create value for its customers and meet the increasing demand for
process equipment and diagnostic tools. SPX FLOW acquired Waukesha
Cherry-Burrell, a company engaged in the food, dairy, beverage, and
industrial process industries, in 2001. The company maintains a
competitive position in terms of products with new designs.
Vortex Mixing Technology
Vortex Mixing Technology is a company that manufactures powder mixers.
The company manufactures equipment such as ribbon blenders, plough shear
mixers, paddle mixers, double cone blenders, conical screw mixers, and
others. The company has a strong relationship with its European mixer
partners to improve the R&D activities. Vortex Mixing Technology also
provides ribbon blenders with high-capacity ranges from 100-30,000
liters. The company focuses on offering diligent designs, continuous
innovation, and precision in fabrication.
