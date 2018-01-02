Top 5 Vendors in the Global Industrial Blender Machine Market - Technavio

Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recent global industrial blender machine market report from 2017-2021. This market research report also lists five other vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

Competitive vendor landscape

The global industrial blender machine market is fragmented due to the presence of several local, regional, and international players. Depending on the end-users' needs, manufacturers offer customized products and services that make the competition in the industrial blender machine market more intense. The food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and chemical and petrochemical industries are the major end-users that are targeted by the vendors. These are followed by the cosmetics and pulp and paper industries, where there is an immense potential for the use of industrial blender machines.

According to Raghav Bharadwaj Shivaswamy, a lead analyst at Technavio for automation research, “Government initiatives in countries in APAC and the EU are driving the growth of the global industrial blender machine market by encouraging industrial blender machine manufacturers to invest in R&D activities and product innovations. The factors that are driving new trends in industrial blender machine market are technology innovations, service delivery innovation, and supply/demand balance. As this is a capital-intensive industry, the threat of new entrants is low, but the threat of rivalry among the existing players is high, therefore increasing the competition in the market.”

Technavio market research analysts identify the following key vendors:

GEA Group

GEA Group is a process technology provider for the food industry. In 2016, the company earned a revenue of USD 4.95 billion, a major portion of which was contributed by the food and beverage industry. GEA Group has a wide product portfolio and a large customer base. The company focuses on providing equipment for industries such as food and beverage, pharmaceutical, dairy farming, chemical, marine, and utilities. GEA Group focuses on providing high-quality and environment-friendly products that maintain efficiency and hygiene standard of the final product.

INOX

INOX is an Australia-based company that specializes in the design and manufacturing of complete systems and equipment for various industries such as food processing, dairy, beverage, pharmaceuticals, and allied industries. The company has many customers in countries such as Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, and others. INOX focuses on designing and manufacturing specialized custom-made equipment for food and beverage applications. The company aims at designing equipment that offers longevity and zero breakdown maintenance.

Charles Ross & Son Company

Charles Ross & Son is a company that manufactures the most advanced mixing and blending equipment. The company provides equipment such as ribbon blenders, paddle blenders, tumble blenders, vertical blenders, and vacuum dryers for various industries. The company has manufacturing plants in the US, China, and India. Charles Ross & Son focuses on developing more optical inspection equipment through ergonomics.

SPX FLOW

SPX FLOW is an international supplier with operations all over the world. The company has a presence in over 35 countries and sales in over 150 countries around the world. SPX FLOW provides innovative solutions that create value for its customers and meet the increasing demand for process equipment and diagnostic tools. SPX FLOW acquired Waukesha Cherry-Burrell, a company engaged in the food, dairy, beverage, and industrial process industries, in 2001. The company maintains a competitive position in terms of products with new designs.

Vortex Mixing Technology

Vortex Mixing Technology is a company that manufactures powder mixers. The company manufactures equipment such as ribbon blenders, plough shear mixers, paddle mixers, double cone blenders, conical screw mixers, and others. The company has a strong relationship with its European mixer partners to improve the R&D activities. Vortex Mixing Technology also provides ribbon blenders with high-capacity ranges from 100-30,000 liters. The company focuses on offering diligent designs, continuous innovation, and precision in fabrication.

