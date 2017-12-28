Technavio
has announced the top five leading vendors in their recent global
low-E glass market report from 2017-2021. This market
research report also lists nine other prominent vendors that are
expected to impact the market during the forecast period.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171228005127/en/
Technavio has published a new market research report on the global low-e glass market 2017-2021 under their heavy industry library. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Competitive vendor landscape
The global
low-E glass market is dominated by international, regional, and
local players and the market is partially fragmented. Low-e glass is
mainly used as curtain walls and windows in residential and
non-residential construction. Growth in the construction industry will
drive the global low-e glass market during the forecast period. Growth
of the global low-e glass market can also be attributed to the
development of stringency in national buildings codes to ensure maximum
energy efficiency by using green building materials.
According to Neelesh Prakash Singh, a lead analyst at Technavio for construction,
“Due to the increasing demand for low-e
glass, manufacturers are facing strong competition in the
market. Innovations such as single and multiple glazing and various
material coatings are some of the product innovations that are helping
the vendors to differentiate their products.”
Avail Technavio’s
Year-End Special offer: Get 50% off on this
report and all other reports covering industries like ICT; energy; food
and beverage; healthcare and life sciences; automotive; industrial
automation; education; and many more. Offer valid only from Dec 18 –
Jan 7.
Technavio market research analysts identify the following key
vendors:
Asahi Glass
The company specializes in several core technologies, such as glass
material and glass manufacturing technologies, optics and electronics
technologies, fluorine and other chemistry technologies, coating
technologies, ceramic material technologies, and fundamental common
technologies. The company is focused toward flat glass, automotive
glass, display glass, electronics and energy, and chemical divisions. It
operates in three product segments, glass, electronics, and chemicals.
Central Glass
Central Glass is a prominent global player in the glass and chemical
business. The company’s aim is to manufacture and sell soda products. It
primarily operates through the glass and chemical business segments. In
the glass business, the company offers flat glass for architectural,
automotive, information, and electronic industries fields. Apart from
the existing chemical products, fertilizers and glass fibers, Central
Glass is now focusing on fine chemicals business taking advantage of its
fluorination technologies.
Nippon Sheet Glass
Nippon Sheet Glass is a prominent manufacturer of glass and glazing
systems. The company operates in architectural, automotive, and
technical glass segment. The company has operations in 28 countries and
sales in 130 countries.
Saint-Gobain
Saint-Gobain is a prominent vendor in designing, manufacturing, and
delivering glass products. The company is a major vendor of low-e glass.
Its major product segment includes glass used for exterior and interior
finishing, technological solutions, and energy efficient solutions.
SCHOTT
SCHOTT is a prominent technology group in the arena of specialty glass
and glass-ceramics. The company has more than 130 years of experience in
materials and technology and offers a wide portfolio of high-quality and
intelligent solutions. The company is an innovative enabler for many
industries such as home appliance, pharma, electronics, optics, life
sciences, automotive, and aviation industries.
Looking for more information on this market?
Request a free sample report
Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple
sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers,
challenges, trends, and more.
Browse Related Reports:
About Technavio
Technavio
is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their
research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides
actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and
develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists
of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies,
spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises
of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This
growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage,
extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify
opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their
competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team
at [email protected].
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171228005127/en/