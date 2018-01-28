Top Drivers for the Global Polyetheramine Market| Technavio

Technavio
market research analysts forecast the global
polyetheramine market to grow at a CAGR of above 9% during the
forecast period, according to their latest report.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180128005027/en/
Technavio has published a new market research report on the global polyetheramine market 2018-2022 under their chemicals and materials library. (Graphic: Business Wire)
This market research report segments the global polyetheramine market
into the following four major applications (epoxy coatings, polyurea,
adhesives and sealants, and composites) and three major regions (the
Americas, APAC, and EMEA).
Inquire about this report: View
market snapshot before purchasing
Register for a My Technavio account and get 10% off your first
purchase! View
all Technavio’s current offers
In this report, Technavio analysts highlight the following market
drivers that are contributing to the growth of the global polyetheramine
market:
-
Growth in the polyetheramine market in China
-
High adoption of diamine
Growth in the polyetheramine market in China
APAC is the leading market for polyetheramine in terms of both value and
volume. In APAC, China leads the market for polyetheramine. Some of the
factors driving the growth in the polyetheramine market in China are the
growing wind power industry in China where high volumes of epoxy resins
are used in wind turbine blades, increasing residential building and
construction activities, increasing demand for adhesives, sealants and
other major applications of polyetheramine, growing consumption of
polyetheramine in epoxy coatings applications, and the rising demand for
cement additives, acid neutralization, and demulsification in oilfields.
According to a senior analyst at Technavio for specialty
chemicals, “The presence of several key players in the
manufacturing of polyetheramine in China is aiding the growth of the
market. Key players such as Qingdao IRO Surfactant, ZIBO DEXIN LIANBANG
CHEMICAL INDUSTRY, Yangzhou Chenhua New Material, Dasteck, Wuxi Honghui
New Materials Technology, and Yantai Minsheng Chemicals are expected to
drive the market during the forecast period.”
Looking for more information on this market? Request
a free sample report
Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple
sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers,
challenges, trends, and more.
Global polyetheramine market segmentation
Of the four major applications, the epoxy coatings segment held the
largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 47% of the market.
However, the market share for this application is expected to increase
nearly 3% by 2022. It is the fastest growing application in the market.
APAC was the leading region for the global
polyetheramine market in 2017, accounting for a market share of
43%. By 2022, APAC is expected to increase its market share by 1%.
Personalize this report according to your needs: Request
a customization
Technavio’s analysts and industry experts will work directly with you
to understand your requirements. We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE
customization at the time of purchase.
About Technavio
Technavio
is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their
research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides
actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and
develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists
of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies,
spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises
of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This
growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage,
extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify
opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their
competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team
at [email protected].
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180128005027/en/