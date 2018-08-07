Top Dynamic International : Announcements and Notices - Grant of Waiver from Strict Compliance with Rule 8.08(1)(a) of the Listing Rules

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Reference is made to the announcement dated 19 June 2018 (the "Announcement") of Top Dynamic International Holdings Limited (the "Company") in relation to the grant of waiver from strict compliance with Rule 8.08(1)(a) of the Listing Rules. Unless stated otherwise, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement.

As stated in the Announcement, on 14 June 2018, the Stock Exchange granted the Waiver to the Company for the period from 8 June 2018 to 3 August 2018. As additional time is required for the Company and the Offeror to restore the public float of the Shares, an application was made to the Stock Exchange for a temporary waiver (the "Second Waiver") from strict compliance with Rule 8.08(1)(a) of the Listing Rules for a period from 4 August 2018 to 28 September 2018. As at the date of this announcement, the Stock Exchange has granted the Second Waiver to the Company.

Trading in the Shares on the Stock Exchange has been suspended with effect from 9:00 a.m. on Monday, 11 June 2018 at the request of the Company pending the restoration of public float of the Shares. Further announcement(s) will be made by the Company regarding the restoration of public float and resumption of trading in the Shares as and when appropriate.

