Top Factors Driving the Global Industrial Bakery Ovens Market | Technavio

Energy efficiency is important for bakery processors in order to
decrease operational costs and save energy. Energy consumption
represents almost 15% of the operational costs, thus, manufacturers have
come up with proven solutions to reduce power usage.
In this report, Technavio analysts highlight the rise in demand for
high-quality bakery products as a key factor contributing to the growth
of the global industrial bakery ovens market:
Rise in demand for high-quality bakery products
There is high demand for high-quality bakery products with improved
taste and texture among consumers. Industrial bakery ovens help in
producing high-quality bakery products such as bread, biscuits, and
cookies among others. Ovens help in reducing moisture content, enhancing
color, and improving the structure and texture of bakery products.
During the bakery process, the structure and texture formation happens
at the first section of the baking oven, moisture reduction happens at
the middle section of the oven, and color enhancement happens at the
last section of the oven. Industrial bakery ovens aid in producing
high-quality, low-density, and low-moisture content biscuits with a
flaky texture. The ovens also help in producing biscuits with enhanced
crispness, softness, smoothness, and crunchiness.
According to a senior analyst at Technavio for food
service, “Several bakery processors are investing in hybrid
ovens to increase production efficiency and to have better control over
flavor, taste, and texture of the final product. Some of the major
players of industrial bakery ovens are concentrating on offering ovens
that can produce high-quality end products.”
Global industrial bakery ovens market
segmentation
This market research report segments the global industrial bakery ovens
market into the following key regions, including the Americas, APAC, and
EMEA.
EMEA was the leading region for the global
industrial bakery ovens market in 2017, accounting for a market
share of nearly 36%. The rise in popularity of in-store and artisan
bakeries across EMEA will reduce the demand for factory-manufactured
bakery products. In addition, increase in health concerns among
consumers across Europe has led to a decrease in consumption of various
fatty foods such as bakery products. These factors are expected to drive
market growth during the forecast period.
