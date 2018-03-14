Top Factors Driving the Global Scuba Diving Equipment Market | Technavio

Technavio
market research analysts forecast the global
scuba diving equipment market to grow at a CAGR of over 9%
during the period 2018-2022, according to their latest report.
This market research report segments the global scuba diving equipment
market into the following distribution channels (offline distribution
channel and online distribution channel), products (bags and apparel,
rebreathers and regulators, and diving computers and gauges), and key
regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).
In this report, Technavio analysts highlight the rising popularity of
water sports as a key factor contributing to the growth of the global
scuba diving equipment market:
Rising popularity of water sports
Lately, there has been an increase in demand for water sports such as
scuba diving, wakeboarding, flyboarding, jet skiing, surfing,
snorkeling, and stand-up paddleboarding. Governments of various
countries have increased their emphasis on water sports to expand the
potential of the tourism sector. The Facilities for the Water Sports
Industry (FAWI) project was initiated to improve the water-sports
infrastructure in Europe. Along with this, many countries have exclusive
regulatory bodies that organize and promote water sports and games.
According to a senior analyst at Technavio for outdoor
gear, “Demographic changes and lifestyle advancements have
also significantly contributed to the high demand for water sports. The
increased interest in recreational water sports and scuba diving
activities is also a major driving factor for the global scuba diving
equipment market. Therefore, rising preference for outdoor adventures
and water sports is expected to positively impact the growth of the
scuba diving equipment market during the forecast period.”
Global scuba diving equipment market
segmentation
Of the three major products, the bags and apparel segment held the
largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 46% of the market.
The market share for this product is expected to increase by 2022.
The Americas was the leading region for the global
scuba diving equipment market in 2017, accounting for a market
share of 41%. By 2022, APAC is expected to become a major contributor
towards the growth of the market by registering a growth of nearly 2%.
