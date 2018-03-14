Top Factors Driving the Global Sourdough Market| Technavio

Technavio
market research analysts forecast the global
sourdough market to grow at a CAGR of around 8%
during the period 2018-2022, according to their latest report.
This market research report segments the global sourdough market into
the following applications (sourdough bread, sourdough bakery and
confectionery, and other sourdough products) and key regions (the
Americas, APAC, and EMEA).
In this report, Technavio analysts highlight the increasing demand for
gluten-free products as a key factor contributing to the growth of the
global sourdough market:
Increasing demand for gluten-free products
Gluten is a mixture of proteins found in wheat, rye, barley, oat, and
kamut, which provides excellent elasticity to the dough. Many consumers
are allergic and intolerant to gluten. The generation of an antibody
against the gluten protein causes gluten allergy and is found mostly
among children. Gluten intolerance is an abnormal immune reaction to
gluten. It affects the small intestine and causes digestive problems.
Wheat bread is usually unsuitable for gluten-insensitive consumers as it
contains a high amount of gluten. Similarly, conventional pizza bases
and waffles are also unsuitable for consumers suffering from gluten
insensitivity. Sourdough is completely gluten-free. During the sourdough
preparation process, four gluten-forming proteins such as globulin,
prolamin, glutelin, and albumin are broken down. It also dissolves most
water-insoluble protein bonds that lead to gluten intolerance. Thus,
consumption of sourdough products is becoming popular among consumers
seeking for gluten-free products.
According to a senior analyst at Technavio for food
research, “Some of the primary driving factors for the global
sourdough market are changes in the dietary pattern and lifestyles of
consumers over the past two decades. Emerging economies in different
regions in APAC and South and Central America are promising markets for
sourdough products during the forecast period.”
Global sourdough market - segmentation analysis
Of the three major applications, the sourdough bread segment held the
largest market share in 2017, accounting for over 68% of the market,
followed by the sourdough bakery and confectionery segment.
EMEA was the leading region for the global
sourdough market in 2017, accounting for a market share of
around 39%, followed by the Americas and APAC. Factors promoting the
growth of the global sourdough market are increasing global urban
population, increasing purchasing power parity, and increasing demand
for on-the-go snacks.
