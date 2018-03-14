Log in
Top Factors Driving the Global Sourdough Market| Technavio

03/14/2018 | 06:53pm CET

Technavio market research analysts forecast the global sourdough market to grow at a CAGR of around 8% during the period 2018-2022, according to their latest report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180314005919/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global sourdough market from 2018-2022. ...

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global sourdough market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This market research report segments the global sourdough market into the following applications (sourdough bread, sourdough bakery and confectionery, and other sourdough products) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

In this report, Technavio analysts highlight the increasing demand for gluten-free products as a key factor contributing to the growth of the global sourdough market:

Increasing demand for gluten-free products

Gluten is a mixture of proteins found in wheat, rye, barley, oat, and kamut, which provides excellent elasticity to the dough. Many consumers are allergic and intolerant to gluten. The generation of an antibody against the gluten protein causes gluten allergy and is found mostly among children. Gluten intolerance is an abnormal immune reaction to gluten. It affects the small intestine and causes digestive problems.

Wheat bread is usually unsuitable for gluten-insensitive consumers as it contains a high amount of gluten. Similarly, conventional pizza bases and waffles are also unsuitable for consumers suffering from gluten insensitivity. Sourdough is completely gluten-free. During the sourdough preparation process, four gluten-forming proteins such as globulin, prolamin, glutelin, and albumin are broken down. It also dissolves most water-insoluble protein bonds that lead to gluten intolerance. Thus, consumption of sourdough products is becoming popular among consumers seeking for gluten-free products.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for food research, “Some of the primary driving factors for the global sourdough market are changes in the dietary pattern and lifestyles of consumers over the past two decades. Emerging economies in different regions in APAC and South and Central America are promising markets for sourdough products during the forecast period.”

Global sourdough market - segmentation analysis

Of the three major applications, the sourdough bread segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for over 68% of the market, followed by the sourdough bakery and confectionery segment.

EMEA was the leading region for the global sourdough market in 2017, accounting for a market share of around 39%, followed by the Americas and APAC. Factors promoting the growth of the global sourdough market are increasing global urban population, increasing purchasing power parity, and increasing demand for on-the-go snacks.

 

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at [email protected].


© Business Wire 2018
