Top Insights on the Automotive Artificial Intelligence Market | Technavio

The global
automotive artificial intelligence (AI) market is expected to
grow at a CAGR of more than 37% during the period 2018-2022,
according to a new market research study by Technavio.
The report presents a comprehensive research of the global automotive
artificial intelligence market by application, including HMI and ADAS
applications. The report also determines the geographic breakdown of the
market in terms of detailed analysis and impact, which includes key
geographies such as APAC, the Americas, and EMEA.
Market driver: rising penetration of ADAS
ADAS forms the base of advanced automotive
AI. It uses conditional AI, which specifies certain parameters
for the vehicle's control unit and takes a specified action. Conditional
AI has limited operational capabilities and therefore, requires the
driver's close assistance even when fully operational. Various ADASs
that feature conditional AI are lane-change assistance, automatic
emergency braking, blind-spot detection, lean-departure warning, driver
drowsiness awareness systems, and bird's eye display. The implementation
of these features in vehicles increases their safety and utility over
conventional vehicle models.
According to a senior analyst at Technavio for automotive
electronics research, “Customers are more inclined toward
vehicles with increased safety, convenience and connectivity features.
Features such as adaptive cruise control, adaptive light control,
automatic parking, collision avoidance system, global positioning system
navigation, driver, drowsiness detection, hill descent control, and
intelligent vehicle speed adaptation are managed by conditional AI.
These features increase the utility of the vehicle and thus, would be
more desirable to the customers.”
Market trend: development of autonomous fleet of cab and parcel
delivery services
Cab and parcel delivery services widely use vehicles that allow vehicle
makers to generate substantial amounts of data regarding various drive
patterns, traffic patterns, and road conditions. Autonomous vehicles
need to undergo multitudes of real-life scenarios to test their
integrity and safety. The autonomous vehicles launched as cabs and
parcel delivery services provide the learning foundation by putting the
vehicle through all possible types of driving conditions. Therefore,
major autonomous vehicle makers are concentrating on developing
autonomous cars for cab and delivery services.
Market challenge: high complexity of automotive AI
AI is a complex and time-consuming technology to develop. It would
further take time to finish as training an AI with driving skills would
take a considerable amount of computing power. Self-driving cars are
based on the computational power of the automotive
AI used in these vehicles. Thus, these machines utilize deep
neural networks for achieving increased computational power.
Technavio helps businesses anticipate changes in their marketplace,
make proactive adjustments, and develop effective strategies to optimize
their market positions.
