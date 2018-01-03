Top Insights on the Commercial Aerospace 3D Printing Market | Technavio

The global
commercial aerospace 3D printing market is expected to grow at a
CAGR of around 23% during the period 2017-2021, according to a new
market research study by Technavio.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180103005483/en/
Technavio has published a new market research report on the global commercial aerospace 3D printing market 2017-2021 under their aerospace and defense library. (Graphic: Business Wire)
The report categorizes the global commercial aerospace 3D printing
market by 3D printing vertical that include printing technologies and
materials. The report also determines the geographic breakdown of the
market in terms of detailed analysis and impact, which includes key
geographies such as APAC, the Americas, and EMEA.
Avail Technavio’s
Year-End Special offer: Get 50% off on this
report and all other reports covering industries like ICT; energy; food
and beverage; healthcare and life sciences; automotive; industrial
automation; education; and many more. Offer valid only from Dec 18 –
Jan 7.
Market driver: improved part performance with weight reduction
3D printing technology has provided designers with the freedom to
explore complex part designs that can deliver maximum performance. It
also facilitates the integration of parts. With conventional methods of
product manufacturing, designers were required to check for feasibility
based on manufacturing constraints involved. For instance, sheet and
wire cannot be produced by casting. 3D printing has no such restrictions
and the flexibility in design and production can be ensured.
According to Ramyabrata Chakraborty, a lead analyst at Technavio for aerospace
manufacturing research, “With 3D printing, it is possible to
produce lightweight structures for prototyping the final product. The
technology enables the creation of intricate geometries that can
drastically reduce the weight of a component while maintaining its
structural strength. The reduction in weight assists designers in
achieving lower material costs along with fuel savings. In the aerospace
industry, reducing the overall weight of components is crucial for
lowering fuel consumption and carbon dioxide emissions.”
Looking for more information on this market? Request
a free sample report
Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple
sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers,
challenges, trends, and more.
Market trend: combining 3D printing with traditional manufacturing
The trend of 3D
printing is in its initial phase of development. Nevertheless, it
has had a wide impact on several manufacturing industries. Researchers
have paired traditional manufacturing with 3D printing and are
anticipating greater profitability with this combination. For instance,
in October 2015, Siemens launched the new NX Hybrid additive
manufacturing software that uses conventional manufacturing and additive
manufacturing for production. It is a hybrid process that combines
conventional processes such as boring, milling, and grinding with
additive manufacturing such as 3D printing. The company used the laser
deposition process for building burner heads of gas turbines with metal
powder. The burner was developed in innovative shapes such as honeycomb.
Market challenge: restriction for build-up envelope and
product size
An aircraft consists of very large components and the acceptance of 3D
printing will depend on how these products can be produced using this
technology. Most technologies offer systems with limited scope that
makes 3D printing applicable for only small components. This is
applicable to almost all 3D printing processes, but the major issue in
aircraft is with powder bed fusion process a widely applied technology
for metal printing.
Is your business on track for a successful future? Learn
how Technavio can help
Technavio helps businesses anticipate changes in their marketplace,
make proactive adjustments, and develop effective strategies to optimize
their market positions.
Some of the vendors in the market
-
Arcam
-
EOS
-
Arconic
-
ExOne
-
GKN
-
Höganäs
-
Materialise
-
Stratasys
The global
aerospace 3D printing market is still in its innovative stage and
the advantages of using 3D-printed components have piqued wide interest
from aircraft manufacturers. Many manufacturers are investing in R&D to
bring innovation in the product and gain more market shares. There is a
growing possibility of change in the market share of key vendors as new
entrants may offer a comprehensive array of parts and components in a
financially viable way.
Get a sample copy of the global
commercial aerospace 3D printing market report free of cost
Access Technavio’s continuously growing aerospace
manufacturing research library and find expert analysis on
hundreds of markets.
About Technavio
Technavio
is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their
research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides
actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and
develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists
of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies,
spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all
sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing
client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive
research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in
existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions
within changing market scenarios.
If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team
at [email protected].
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180103005483/en/