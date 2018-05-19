Top Insights on the Facial Wipes Market | Technavio

Technavio
market research analysts have forecasted the global
facial wipes market to grow at a CAGR of more than 9%
during the period 2018-2022, in their latest report.
Technavio has published a new market research report on the global facial wipes market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)
One of the major trends that is being witnessed in the market is the
increasing demand for anti-aging and multifunctional facial wipes. The
consumers, particularly those in the aging population bracket, have been
looking for anti-aging products. At present, among the aging population
in the world, those aged above 65 years constitute 8% of the total
population. This has led to vendors introducing several anti-aging
products, including facial wipes. Multifunctional products are also
trending in the market. Facial wipes have multiple usages, ranging from
face cleaning to removal of eye makeup, face makeup, and lip makeup.
In this report, Technavio research analysts highlight the increased skin
care needs due to the rising air pollution as a major factor
contributing to the growth of the global facial
wipes market:
Increased skin care needs due to the rising air
pollution
Industrialization and urbanization have increased the levels of air
pollution across the globe. Agricultural activities, burning of fossil
fuels, forest fires, motor vehicles, and household combustion devices
result in air pollution. Some of the major air pollutants include
particulate matter, carbon monoxide, ozone, nitrogen dioxide, and sulfur
dioxide. The exposure of skin to such air pollutants may lead to
premature skin aging, allergies, acne, wrinkles, dryness, pigmentation,
and skin cellular damage.
According to a senior analyst at Technavio for retail
goods and services, “The vendors have started offering
anti-pollution facial wipes in the market owing to the increasing issues
with skin health caused by hazardous air pollution. The vendors have
also started providing natural and organic facial wipes, which help in
protecting the facial skin from air pollution and direct exposure to
ultra-violet rays.”
Facial wipes - market segmentation and forecast
This market research report segments the global facial
wipes market into the following products (WFW and DFW) and key
regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA). It provides an in-depth analysis
of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers,
opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.
By product, the WFW segment dominated the market in 2017 by accounting
for a market share of approximately 88%. This segment will continue to
dominate the global market until 2022.
EMEA was the highest shareholder of the global facial wipes market in
2017, accounting for a market share of approximately 48%. It was
followed by the Americas and APAC respectively. APAC will experience the
fastest growth during the forecast period.
