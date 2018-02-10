Top Insights on the Industrial Food Milling Machines Market | Technavio

The global industrial food milling machines market is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 6% during the period 2018-2022, according to a new market research study by Technavio.

The report categorizes the global industrial food milling machines market by product (industrial food roller mills, industrial food hammer mills, industrial food pin mills, industrial food air classifier mills, and industrial food ball mills) and by type (vertical food milling machines and horizontal food milling machines). The report also determines the geographic breakdown of the market in terms of detailed analysis and impact, which includes key geographies such as APAC, the Americas, and EMEA.

Market driver: rise in the use of milling machines in food industry

Milling machines are used in the food industry for size reduction of various food products. These machines are manufactured by several manufacturers in compliance with high standards, sanitary designs, as well as customizable features. Owing to these factors, there has been a huge increase in the application of milling machines in various industries, particularly the food industry. Different types of milling equipment such as pin mills, hammer mills, ball mills, jet mills, colloid mills, impact mills, and air classifying mills are used for food applications.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for food research, “Hammer mills are used for the pre-crushing of press cakes. Air classifying mills and jet mills are used for ultra-fine grinding of food products such as cocoa, sugar, and dairy powders. Ball mills are used for food products that need to be ground to submicron levels such as for milling chocolates, cheese, nuts, and others. Impact mills aid in adjusting the fineness levels while grinding food products. These mills are widely used for grinding spices. Colloid mills help in reducing the particle size of a solid suspended in a liquid such as for milling food products such as mustard, mayonnaise, and salad dressings.”

Market trend: Vendors focusing on reducing energy and power consumption

The increase in energy consumption has been a key area of concern for various food milling companies. It has resulted in increased operational costs. To avoid this, the key vendors of food milling machines have started providing equipment with lower energy and power consumption features. For instance, Bühler offers Vertica Hammer Mill, which is a vertical hammer mill used for high-capacity grinding of barley, malt, wheat, rye, sorghum, rice, and maize. The equipment offers 25% less energy consumption and 50% less noise emission when compared with a horizontal hammer mill. Bühler also offers Hammer Mill DFZC with low energy consumption.

Market challenge: energy and cost concerns

The milling industry is one of the utmost energy-consuming industries. Growing energy costs is one of the key concerns in the food milling industry. There is a substantial amount of electrical energy and mechanical energy consumed in the food milling industry. Approximately, three-fourths of the energy consumption in a flour plant comes from the milling process. For instance, corn wet milling is one of the most energy-intensive operations as a significant amount of energy is required to power large motors for grinding corn products.

