Top Insights on the Silicon Photonics Products Market | Technavio

Technavio
market research analysts forecast the global
silicon photonics products market to grow at a CAGR of
approximately 39% during the period 2018-2022, according to their
latest report.
This market research report segments the global silicon photonics
products market into the following products (optical cables,
transceivers, optical multiplexers, and optical attenuators), end-users
(communications, consumer electronics, healthcare, and defense), and key
regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).
In this report, Technavio analysts highlight the reduction in
transportation costs and scalability beyond 40G as a key factor
contributing to the growth of the global silicon photonics products
market:
Reduction in transportation costs and
scalability beyond 40G
The adoption of silicon photonics has benefited the carriers
substantially. This network structure has permitted them to transport
data across several clients on a single wavelength and preserve their
specific requirements. The overall cost of transportation has also
reduced as this technology does not require separate wavelengths for
separate clients, thereby further confirming efficient bandwidth
utilization. Carriers can provide high-capacity services at speeds of
100G and above using silicon photonics. The network architecture of
silicon photonics is designed and optimized to support massive capacity
services such as 400G or even terabit payloads. This will create a
demand for silicon photonic devices in the global market.
According to a senior analyst at Technavio, “The silicon
photonics technology can support the partitioning of the
network into separate private networks. This permits the carriers to
provide the clients with a dedicated, specific, and configurable
bandwidth that guarantees network capacity and improved performance.
This portioning does not affect the existing services or existing users
in any way. Therefore, clients can have a dedicated and independent set
of network resources.”
The flexibility of the network architecture allows carriers to employ
the technology required to support the current transport demands.
Furthermore, it also permits the future adoption of innovative
technologies as per business requirements. Also, silicon photonics
technology permits quicker service, provisioning, and better
time-to-revenue.
Global silicon photonics products market
segmentation
In 2017, the optical cables segment had the largest share in the market
for silicon photonic products. The increasing need for higher bandwidth
has resulted in the demand for optical cables that offer greater speeds
and connectivity.
As of 2017, the Americas was the leading revenue contributing region in
the global silicon photonics products market. This is because several
companies that have already entered or are looking to enter the market
are from the US.
