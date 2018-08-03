Log in
Top Spring International : Announcement-Date of Board Meeting

08/03/2018 | 12:36pm CEST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

TOP SPRING INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED ഺႆ਷ყණྠϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 03688)

DATE OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of Top Spring International Holdings Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Wednesday, 29 August 2018 at 2:00 p.m. for the purposes of, among other matters, considering and approving the announcement of the unaudited consolidated interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the six months ended 30 June 2018 and its publication, and considering the payment of an interim dividend, if any.

By Order of the Board

Top Spring International Holdings Limited

WONG Tak Chun

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 3 August 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. WONG Chun Hong, Mr. YUAN Zhi Wei, Mr. CHEN Zhi Xiang and Ms. LAM Mei Ka, Shirley; the non-executive Directors are Mr. XU Lei and Mr. YIP Hoong Mun; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. CHENG Yuk Wo, Professor WU Si Zong and Mr. CHAN Yee Herman.

Disclaimer

Top Spring International Holdings Ltd. published this content on 03 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2018 10:35:04 UTC
