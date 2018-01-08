Top Trends in the Global Automotive Tie Rod Assembly Market- Technavio

Technavio’s latest market research report on the global
One of the key factors resulting in the growth of the global automotive
tie rod assembly market is the rising infrastructure demand in APAC. The
rapidly growing economies in APAC have led to a notable boom in the
infrastructure sector. India, the Philippines, and China are anticipated
to boost Asia's spending on infrastructure development and capital
projects in future.
The top three emerging market trends driving the global automotive tie
rod assembly market according to Technavio research analysts are:
-
Application of lightweight materials
-
Integration of steer-by-wire technology
-
Rise in e-commerce
Application of lightweight materials
The current trend in automotive innovation is toward lightweight design.
Lightweight automotive designs are developed by replacing the existing
materials with more advanced aluminum, magnesium, plastic, or composite
materials, applying manufacturing technology or adopting optimization
techniques. The major benefits of lower weight design are that they
require low energy as compared with conventional materials. The
importance of lightweight material has dramatically increased in the
recent years due to the consistently stringent emission norms for
protecting the environment.
According to Amey Vikram, a lead analyst at Technavio for automotive
components, “The parts of steering systems and suspension have
seen several instances of lightweight design application for
knuckle or control arm. However, there are a few cases of tie rod
assembly design changes. This is relatively much lighter than the other
automotive parts. However, automakers and parts manufacturers are
interested in reducing the size of the tie rods to counter the
weight-related target that is predetermined in units of gram-force
during the proto-design stage.”
Integration of steer-by-wire technology
The market demand for smooth and comfortable driving is growing.
Therefore, automotive manufacturers are shifting their resources toward
steer-by-wire technology. This eliminates the need for hydraulic
components while retaining traditional steering linkage or removing the
steering linkage.
Steer-by-wire system uses electric motors to turn the wheels. Sensors
are used to determine the steering force required and the steering feel
emulators provide haptic feedback to the driver. The system is
implemented in certain M&HCVs, front-end loaders, forklifts, and other
similar commercial applications, but this technology is still in the
early phase of adoption.
Rise in e-commerce
Digitalization has increased the adoption of e-commerce framework for
selling parts online. For most of the automotive companies, developing
an auto part e-commerce strategy is no longer merely a consideration or
an experiment, but is integral to their business strategy.
Automotive e-commerce giants in the US such as Amazon have struck
multiple deals with several auto parts suppliers to sell their products
directly through the Amazon website.
“The automotive market segment in EMEA and APAC is expected to grow
because of the increasing average age of vehicles and the growing number
of vehicles on the road. Furthermore, the rising numbers of accidents
across the world with the availability of lucrative automotive insurance
deals are poised to increase the demand for aftermarket replacement
parts,” says Amey.
