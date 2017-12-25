Top Trends in the Global Polyurethane Adhesives Market - Technavio

Technavio’s latest market research report on the global
One of the key factors resulting in the growth of the global
polyurethane adhesives market is the increasing demand for polyurethane
adhesives from the footwear industry. Polyurethane adhesives exhibit
excellent resistance to impact and are thus popularly used in the
footwear industry. These adhesives provide flexible, strong, and durable
adhesion to a variety of substrates used by the footwear industry.
The three emerging market trends driving the global
polyurethane adhesives market according to Technavio research
analysts are:
-
Increasing adoption of sustainable products
-
Advances in polyurethane-based hot melt adhesives
-
Product innovations in polyurethane adhesives market
Increasing adoption of sustainable products
The increasing emphasis on reducing volatile organic compound (VOC)
emissions and sustainability have led polyurethane adhesive
manufacturers to develop new, environment-friendly products, which
reduce the carbon footprint are sustainable and available at a low cost.
According to Ajay Adikhari, a lead analyst at Technavio for additives,
adhesives, and sealants, “Manufacturers are under huge pressure
to use sustainable production methods. With the increasing focus on
sustainability and favorable government regulations for green
procurement, the packaging sector is anticipated to increase the
adoption of mulch films, compostable waste bags, catering
products, film packaging, and rigid packaging.”
Advances in polyurethane-based hot melt adhesives
The development of polyurethane-based hot-melt adhesives is a recent
trend in the global hot melt adhesives market. Unlike styrene block
copolymers (SBC) and ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA) based hot melt
adhesives, polyurethane-based adhesives polymerize as soon as they are
applied to a surface. They exhibit excellent flexibility and can
withstand high temperatures. Though they are expensive when compared to
other types of hot-melt adhesives, they are used in a wide range of
applications. The shift to the production of reactive polyurethane
hot-melt adhesives from other hot melts has enabled vendors to compete
in terms quality products for emerging applications.
Product innovations in polyurethane adhesives market
The rising demand for new end-user products drives product enhancements.
The new products must be of superior quality, sustainable, and
affordable. Advances in polyurethane adhesives are attributed to many
changing trends such as the ever-rising demand for high-performance
solutions that can be used in numerous applications. Key vendors use
product launches as a key marketing strategy to remain competitive in
the global polyurethane adhesives market.
“The Dow Chemical Company launched Monstergrip, an adhesive to bond
fiberglass panels. The Dow Chemical Company also launched VORASURF
polyurethane additives that are used in bedding, footwear, and spray
foam. Aroset PS-6426 and Aroset PS-5333 are the new solvent-based
pressure sensitive adhesives offered by Ashland,” says Ajay.
