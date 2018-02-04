Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexEconomic EventsPress releases

Toronto Police Service : Missing Girl, Jane Street And Steeles Avenue West Area, Serenity Rossi, 14

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/04/2018 | 03:55pm CET

Broadcast time: 09:14
Sunday, February 4, 2018

31 Division
416-808-3100

Case #: 2018-218198

The Toronto Police Service requests assistance locating a missing girl.

Serenity Rossi, 14, was last seen on Sunday, February 4, 2018, at 2:30 a.m., in the Jane Street and Steeles Avenue area.

She is described as 5'2', 100 lbs., slim build, long dark red hair, brown eyes, nose piercing. The only available clothing description is black Nike slippers.

Police are concerned for her safety.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-3100, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), online at www.222tips.com, or text TOR and your message to CRIMES (274637). Download the free Crime Stoppers Mobile App on iTunes, Google Play or Blackberry App World.

For more news, visit TPSnews.ca.


Katrina Arrogante, Corporate Communications, for Detective Constable David Isabello, 31 Division

Toronto Police Service published this content on 04 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2018 14:54:08 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:27p Correction to Paul Ryan Pushes to Keep Overhaul of Safety-Net Programs on Agenda
03:46p President Macron Can't Escape Burden of Old Debts
03:15p GLOBAL ECONOMY WEEK AHEAD : U.S. Trade Deficit, China Trade Surplus, BOE Meeting
02:45p UNIVERSITY OF WOLLONGONG : Call for scientists to lead action on climate change
01:05p TEXAS A&M AGRILIFE EXTENSION SERVICE : AgriLife Extension, others set schedule for 2018 San Antonio Livestock Show and Rodeo
01:05p OREGON STATE LEGISLATURE : Representative David Brock Smith introduces Healthy Forests & Rural Job Innovation through Carbon Sequestration Legislation
01:00p 6 NATIONS : Latest Result
12:45p OFFICE OF PREMIER OF NEW BRUNSWICK : Premier to meet with Maine governor and U.S. Secretary of Commerce
12:19p Challenges on Inflation Policy, Tax Cut Loom as Powell Era Begins at Fed
12:00p WIS WASHINGTON INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL : Upper School History & Economics Teacher
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : ANN FISH: Death of a computer
2COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION : COSTCO WHOLESALE : Paul Ryan deletes 'embarrassing' $1.50 pay rise tweet after ..
3AIRBUS SE : UPS order for Boeing freighters highlights trade growth
4LUFTHANSA GROUP : LUFTHANSA : aims to replace top management at Brussels Airlines - source
5APPLE : APPLE : Can Apple Be Equally Successful in Hardware and Services?

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.