Toronto Police Service : Missing Girl, Jane Street And Steeles Avenue West Area, Serenity Rossi, 14

Broadcast time: 09:14

Sunday, February 4, 2018

31 Division

416-808-3100

Case #: 2018-218198

The Toronto Police Service requests assistance locating a missing girl.

Serenity Rossi, 14, was last seen on Sunday, February 4, 2018, at 2:30 a.m., in the Jane Street and Steeles Avenue area.

She is described as 5'2', 100 lbs., slim build, long dark red hair, brown eyes, nose piercing. The only available clothing description is black Nike slippers.

Police are concerned for her safety.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-3100, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), online at www.222tips.com, or text TOR and your message to CRIMES (274637). Download the free Crime Stoppers Mobile App on iTunes, Google Play or Blackberry App World.

Katrina Arrogante, Corporate Communications, for Detective Constable David Isabello, 31 Division