Tortoise : Announces Index Updates for First Quarter 2018 and an Index Constituent Change Due to Merger and Acquisition Activity

Tortoise today announced upcoming deletions to its Tortoise North
American Oil & Gas Producers IndexSM as part of its
regular quarterly rebalancing for the first quarter of 2018. Following
the close of trading on March 16, 2018, the index will be rebalanced and
as a result, the following changes will become effective.
|
|
Tortoise North American Oil & Gas Producers IndexSM
(TNEP/TNEPT)
|
Action
|
|
|
|
Company
|
|
|
|
Ticker
|
Deletion
|
|
|
|
Advantage Oil and Gas Ltd
|
|
|
|
AAV CN
|
Deletion
|
|
|
|
Birchcliff Energy Ltd.
|
|
|
|
BIR CN
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The full TNEP constituent list can be viewed at http://tortoiseadvisors.com/tnep/constituents/.
There were no first quarter rebalancing updates to report for Tortoise
MLP Index® (TMLP/TMLPT), Tortoise North American
Pipeline IndexSM (TNAP/TNAPT) or Tortoise Water IndexSM (TBLUE/TBLUET).
TBLUE Constituent Change
Tortoise also announced that Calgon Carbon Corp. (NYSE: CCC) will be
removed from the Tortoise Water IndexSM (TBLUE), as it will
cease trading on the NYSE following the completion of the proposed
merger with Kuraray Co. Ltd, which is expected to be completed on March
31, 2018. The rebalancing of TBLUE constituents will occur after the
close of business on the day of completion.
About Tortoise
Tortoise specializes in essential assets and income. Tortoise invests in
assets and services that serve essential needs in society and can also
serve essential client needs, such as diversification and income.
Tortoise’s actively researched indices fill a void in the essential
asset universe and provide a platform for passively managed
exchange-traded products. Through a variety of investment vehicles,
Tortoise provides a wide range of client solutions, focused on their
evolving needs. For more information, please visit www.tortoiseadvisors.com.
About Tortoise MLP Index®
The Tortoise MLP Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization weighted
index of energy master limited partnerships (MLPs). The index is
comprised of publicly traded companies organized in the form of limited
partnerships or limited liability companies engaged in transportation,
production, processing and/or storage of energy commodities.
About Tortoise North American Pipeline IndexSM
The Tortoise North American Pipeline Index is a float-adjusted,
capitalization weighted index of pipeline companies that are organized
and have their principal place of business in the United States or
Canada. A pipeline company is defined as a company that either 1) has
been assigned a standard industrial classification (“SIC”) system code
that indicates the company operates in the energy pipeline industry or
2) has at least 50% of its assets, cash flow or revenue associated with
the operation or ownership of energy pipelines. Pipeline companies
engage in the business of transporting natural gas, crude oil and
refined products, storing, gathering and processing such gas, oil and
products and local gas distribution. The index includes pipeline
companies structured as corporations, limited liability companies and
master limited partnerships (MLPs).
About Tortoise North American Oil & Gas Producers IndexSM
The Tortoise North American Oil & Gas Producers Indexis
a float-adjusted, capitalization weighted index of North American energy
companies primarily engaged in the production of crude oil, condensate,
natural gas or natural gas liquids (NGLs). The index includes
exploration and production companies structured as corporations, limited
liability companies, and master limited partnerships, but excludes
United States royalty trusts.
About Tortoise Water IndexSM
The Tortoise Water Index is a float-adjusted, modified market
capitalization-weighted index comprised of companies that are materially
engaged in the water infrastructure or water management industries.
Water infrastructure companies’ principal business is providing public
water distribution or supporting water distribution infrastructure via
equipment or engineering and construction. Water management companies’
primary business is providing technologies or products that manage or
facilitate water distribution and usage, including the fields of water
efficiency, water treatment and irrigation.
The Tortoise indices are the exclusive property of Tortoise Index
Solutions, LLC, which has contracted with S&P Opco, LLC (a subsidiary of
S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC) to calculate and maintain the Tortoise MLP
Index®, Tortoise North American Pipeline IndexSM,
Tortoise North American Oil and Gas Producers IndexSM, and
the Tortoise Water IndexSM (the “Indices”). The Indices are
not sponsored by S&P Dow Jones Indices or its affiliates or its third
party licensors (collectively, “S&P Dow Jones Indices”). S&P Dow Jones
Indices will not be liable for any errors or omission in calculating the
Indices. “Calculated by S&P Dow Jones Indices” and its related stylized
mark(s) are service marks of S&P Dow Jones Indices and have been
licensed for use by Tortoise Index Solutions, LLC and its affiliates. S&P®
is a registered trademark of Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC
(“SPFS”), and Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow
Jones Trademark Holdings LLC (“Dow Jones”).
No portion of this publication may be reproduced in any format or by any
means including electronically or mechanically, by photocopying, or by
any other form or manner whatsoever, without the prior written consent
of Tortoise Index Solutions, LLC.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a
solicitation to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in
any state or jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation or sale
would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the laws
of such state or jurisdiction.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180307006450/en/