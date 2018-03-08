Tortoise : Announces Index Updates for First Quarter 2018 and an Index Constituent Change Due to Merger and Acquisition Activity

Tortoise today announced upcoming deletions to its Tortoise North American Oil & Gas Producers IndexSM as part of its regular quarterly rebalancing for the first quarter of 2018. Following the close of trading on March 16, 2018, the index will be rebalanced and as a result, the following changes will become effective.

Tortoise North American Oil & Gas Producers IndexSM (TNEP/TNEPT) Action Company Ticker Deletion Advantage Oil and Gas Ltd AAV CN Deletion Birchcliff Energy Ltd. BIR CN

The full TNEP constituent list can be viewed at http://tortoiseadvisors.com/tnep/constituents/.

There were no first quarter rebalancing updates to report for Tortoise MLP Index® (TMLP/TMLPT), Tortoise North American Pipeline IndexSM (TNAP/TNAPT) or Tortoise Water IndexSM (TBLUE/TBLUET).

TBLUE Constituent Change

Tortoise also announced that Calgon Carbon Corp. (NYSE: CCC) will be removed from the Tortoise Water IndexSM (TBLUE), as it will cease trading on the NYSE following the completion of the proposed merger with Kuraray Co. Ltd, which is expected to be completed on March 31, 2018. The rebalancing of TBLUE constituents will occur after the close of business on the day of completion.

About Tortoise

Tortoise specializes in essential assets and income. Tortoise invests in assets and services that serve essential needs in society and can also serve essential client needs, such as diversification and income. Tortoise’s actively researched indices fill a void in the essential asset universe and provide a platform for passively managed exchange-traded products. Through a variety of investment vehicles, Tortoise provides a wide range of client solutions, focused on their evolving needs. For more information, please visit www.tortoiseadvisors.com.

About Tortoise MLP Index®

The Tortoise MLP Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization weighted index of energy master limited partnerships (MLPs). The index is comprised of publicly traded companies organized in the form of limited partnerships or limited liability companies engaged in transportation, production, processing and/or storage of energy commodities.

About Tortoise North American Pipeline IndexSM

The Tortoise North American Pipeline Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization weighted index of pipeline companies that are organized and have their principal place of business in the United States or Canada. A pipeline company is defined as a company that either 1) has been assigned a standard industrial classification (“SIC”) system code that indicates the company operates in the energy pipeline industry or 2) has at least 50% of its assets, cash flow or revenue associated with the operation or ownership of energy pipelines. Pipeline companies engage in the business of transporting natural gas, crude oil and refined products, storing, gathering and processing such gas, oil and products and local gas distribution. The index includes pipeline companies structured as corporations, limited liability companies and master limited partnerships (MLPs).

About Tortoise North American Oil & Gas Producers IndexSM

The Tortoise North American Oil & Gas Producers Indexis a float-adjusted, capitalization weighted index of North American energy companies primarily engaged in the production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas or natural gas liquids (NGLs). The index includes exploration and production companies structured as corporations, limited liability companies, and master limited partnerships, but excludes United States royalty trusts.

About Tortoise Water IndexSM

The Tortoise Water Index is a float-adjusted, modified market capitalization-weighted index comprised of companies that are materially engaged in the water infrastructure or water management industries. Water infrastructure companies’ principal business is providing public water distribution or supporting water distribution infrastructure via equipment or engineering and construction. Water management companies’ primary business is providing technologies or products that manage or facilitate water distribution and usage, including the fields of water efficiency, water treatment and irrigation.

