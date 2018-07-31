Toshiba Develops 40V N-channel Power MOSFETs with Improved Thermal Performance

- New packaging provides double-sided cooling for improved heat
dissipation.
In August, Toshiba
Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation (“Toshiba”) will start
mass production and shipments of “TPWR7904PB” and “TPW1R104PB”, 40V
N-channel power MOSFETs for automotive applications. They are housed in
the DSOP Advance(WF) packages that deliver double-sided cooling, low
resistance, and small size.
The new products secure high heat dissipation and low On-resistance
characteristics by mounting a U-MOS IX-H series chip, a MOSFET with the
latest trench structure, into a DSOP Advance(WF) package. Heat generated
by conduction loss is effectively dissipated, improving the flexibility
of thermal design.
The U-MOS IX-H series also delivers lower switching noise than Toshiba’s
previous U-MOS IV series, contributing to lower EMI[1].
The
DSOP Advance(WF) package has a wettable flank terminal structure[2].
Applications
- Electric power steering
-
Load switches
- Electric pumps
Features
- Qualified for AEC-Q101,
suitable for automotive applications
- Double-sided cooling package
with top plate[3] and drain
- Improved AOI visibility
due to wettable flank structure
- U-MOS IX-H series featuring low
On-resistance and low noise characteristics
|
|
Main Specifications
|
(@Ta=25 ℃)
|
Part
number
|
|
Absolute
maximum ratings
|
|
Drain-source
On-resistance
RDS(ON) max (mΩ)
|
|
Built-in
Zener Diode
between
Gate-Source
|
|
Series
|
|
Package
|
|
Drain-
source
voltage
VDSS
(V)
|
|
Drain
current
(DC)
ID
(A)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
@VGS＝6 V
|
|
@VGS=10 V
|
|
|
|
TPWR7904PB
|
|
40
|
|
150
|
|
1.3
|
|
0.79
|
|
No
|
|
U-MOSⅨ-H
|
|
DSOP
Advance(WF)L
|
TPW1R104PB
|
|
|
120
|
|
1.96
|
|
1.14
|
|
|
|
DSOP
Advance(WF)M
|
Notes:
[1] EMI (Electromagnetic interference)
[2]
Wettable flank terminal structure: A terminal structure that allows AOI
(Automated Optical Inspection) of installation on boards.
[3] Be
aware that the top plate has the same electric potential as the sources;
however, not intended for an electrode.
Follow the link below for more on Toshiba MOSFET line-up.
https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/product/mosfet.html
Information in this document, including product prices and
specifications, content of services and contact information, is current
on the date of the announcement but is subject to change without prior
notice.
About Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation
Toshiba
Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation combines the vigor of a new
company with the wisdom of experience. Since becoming an independent
company in July 2017, we have taken our place among the leading general
devices companies, and offer our customers and business partners
outstanding solutions in discrete semiconductors, system LSIs and HDD.
Our 19,000 employees around the world share a determination to maximize
the value of our products, and emphasize close collaboration with
customers to promote co-creation of value and new markets. We look
forward to building on annual sales now surpassing 700-billion yen (US$6
billion) and to contributing to a better future for people everywhere.
Find
out more about us at https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/company.html
