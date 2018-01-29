Log in
Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation : Releases Small Dual MOSFET for Relay Drivers

01/29/2018 | 08:32am CET

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation today announced the launch of “SSM6N357R,” a new MOSFET with a built-in diode between the drain and gate terminals. The device is suited to driving inductive loads, such as mechanical relays. Volume shipments start today.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180128005099/en/

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corp.: "SSM6N357R," a small dual MOSFET for relay drivers. (Pho ...

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corp.: "SSM6N357R," a small dual MOSFET for relay drivers. (Photo: Business Wire)

SSM6N357R integrates a pull-down resistor, a series resistor and a Zener diode, which reduces the parts count and save on board space. Furthermore, since it is a dual-type package product (2 in 1), it has an approximately 42% smaller mounting area than the alternative of using two SSM3K357R (2.4 x 2.9 x 0.8 mm) single-type package products.

An industry-standard TSOP6F-class package, a low operating voltage of 3.0V and AEC-Q101 qualification make the SSM6N357R suitable for automotive and many other applications.

Applications

  • Relay and solenoid control for automotive applications
  • Relay and solenoid control for industrial applications
  • Clutch control for OA equipment

Features

  • Reduced board space and part count (pull-down resistor, series resistor and Zener diode integrated.)
  • Low operating voltage of 3.0 V
  • Dual package (2 in 1)
  • AEC-Q101 qualified
 

Main Specifications

 (Ta=25°C)

Items   Characteristics
Absolute maximum ratings   Drain-source voltage

VDSS (V)

60
Gate-source voltage

VGSS (V)

±12
Drain current

ID (A)

0.65
Electrical Characteristics Drain-source on-resistance

RDS(ON) max (mΩ)

  |VGS|=3.0V 2400
|VGS|=5.0V 1800
Total gate charge

Qg typ. (nC)

1.5
Input capacitance

Ciss typ. (pF)

43
Package   TSOP6F   2.9mm×2.8mm; t=0.8mm
 

Follow the link below for more on TDSC’s latest small low-on-resistance MOSFETs.
https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/product/mosfet/small-mosfet.html

Customer Inquiries:
Small Signal Device Sales & Marketing Department
Tel: +81-3-3457-3411
https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/contact.html

*Information in this document, including product prices and specifications, content of services and contact information, is current on the date of the announcement but is subject to change without prior notice.

About Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation
Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation combines the vigor of a new company with the wisdom of experience. Since being spun off from Toshiba Corporation in July 2017, we have taken our place among the leading general devices companies, and offer our customers and business partners outstanding solutions in discrete semiconductors, system LSIs and HDD.

Our 19,000 employees around the world share a determination to maximize the value of our products, and emphasize close collaboration with customers to promote co-creation of value and new markets. We look forward to building on annual sales now surpassing 700-billion yen (US$6 billion) and to contributing to a better future for people everywhere.
Find out more about us at https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/company.html


© Business Wire 2018
