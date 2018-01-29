Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation : Releases Small Dual MOSFET for Relay Drivers

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation today announced the launch of “SSM6N357R,” a new MOSFET with a built-in diode between the drain and gate terminals. The device is suited to driving inductive loads, such as mechanical relays. Volume shipments start today.

SSM6N357R integrates a pull-down resistor, a series resistor and a Zener diode, which reduces the parts count and save on board space. Furthermore, since it is a dual-type package product (2 in 1), it has an approximately 42% smaller mounting area than the alternative of using two SSM3K357R (2.4 x 2.9 x 0.8 mm) single-type package products.

An industry-standard TSOP6F-class package, a low operating voltage of 3.0V and AEC-Q101 qualification make the SSM6N357R suitable for automotive and many other applications.

Applications

Relay and solenoid control for automotive applications

Relay and solenoid control for industrial applications

Clutch control for OA equipment

Features

Reduced board space and part count (pull-down resistor, series resistor and Zener diode integrated.)

Low operating voltage of 3.0 V

Dual package (2 in 1)

AEC-Q101 qualified

Main Specifications (T a =25°C) Items Characteristics Absolute maximum ratings Drain-source voltage V DSS (V) 60 Gate-source voltage V GSS (V) ±12 Drain current I D (A) 0.65 Electrical Characteristics Drain-source on-resistance R DS(ON) max (mΩ) |V GS |=3.0V 2400 |V GS |=5.0V 1800 Total gate charge Q g typ. (nC) 1.5 Input capacitance C iss typ. (pF) 43 Package TSOP6F 2.9mm×2.8mm; t=0.8mm

About Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation combines the vigor of a new company with the wisdom of experience. Since being spun off from Toshiba Corporation in July 2017, we have taken our place among the leading general devices companies, and offer our customers and business partners outstanding solutions in discrete semiconductors, system LSIs and HDD.

Our 19,000 employees around the world share a determination to maximize the value of our products, and emphasize close collaboration with customers to promote co-creation of value and new markets. We look forward to building on annual sales now surpassing 700-billion yen (US$6 billion) and to contributing to a better future for people everywhere.

Find out more about us at https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/company.html

