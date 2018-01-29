Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation : Releases Small Dual MOSFET for Relay Drivers

Toshiba
Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation today announced the
launch of “SSM6N357R,” a new MOSFET with a built-in diode between the
drain and gate terminals. The device is suited to driving inductive
loads, such as mechanical relays. Volume shipments start today.
SSM6N357R integrates a pull-down resistor, a series resistor and a Zener
diode, which reduces the parts count and save on board space.
Furthermore, since it is a dual-type package product (2 in 1), it has an
approximately 42% smaller mounting area than the alternative of using
two SSM3K357R (2.4 x 2.9 x 0.8 mm) single-type package products.
An industry-standard TSOP6F-class package, a low operating voltage of
3.0V and AEC-Q101 qualification make the SSM6N357R suitable for
automotive and many other applications.
Applications
-
Relay and solenoid control for automotive applications
-
Relay and solenoid control for industrial applications
-
Clutch control for OA equipment
Features
-
Reduced board space and part count (pull-down resistor, series
resistor and Zener diode integrated.)
-
Low operating voltage of 3.0 V
-
Dual package (2 in 1)
-
AEC-Q101 qualified
|
|
Main Specifications
|
(Ta=25°C)
|
Items
|
|
Characteristics
|
Absolute maximum ratings
|
|
Drain-source voltage
VDSS (V)
|
|
60
|
|
Gate-source voltage
VGSS (V)
|
|
±12
|
|
Drain current
ID (A)
|
|
0.65
|
Electrical Characteristics
|
|
Drain-source on-resistance
RDS(ON) max (mΩ)
|
|
|VGS|=3.0V
|
|
2400
|
|
|
|VGS|=5.0V
|
|
1800
|
|
Total gate charge
Qg typ. (nC)
|
|
1.5
|
|
Input capacitance
Ciss typ. (pF)
|
|
43
|
Package
|
|
TSOP6F
|
|
2.9mm×2.8mm; t=0.8mm
|
Follow the link below for more on TDSC’s latest small low-on-resistance
MOSFETs.
https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/product/mosfet/small-mosfet.html
Customer Inquiries:
Small Signal Device Sales & Marketing Department
Tel:
+81-3-3457-3411
https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/contact.html
*Information in this document, including product prices and
specifications, content of services and contact information, is current
on the date of the announcement but is subject to change without prior
notice.
About Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage
Corporation
Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage
Corporation combines the vigor of a new company with the wisdom of
experience. Since being spun off from Toshiba Corporation in July 2017,
we have taken our place among the leading general devices companies, and
offer our customers and business partners outstanding solutions in
discrete semiconductors, system LSIs and HDD.
Our 19,000 employees around the world share a determination to maximize
the value of our products, and emphasize close collaboration with
customers to promote co-creation of value and new markets. We look
forward to building on annual sales now surpassing 700-billion yen (US$6
billion) and to contributing to a better future for people everywhere.
Find
out more about us at https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/company.html
