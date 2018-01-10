Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation : Unveils New-Generation 600V Planar MOSFET Series

- π-MOS IX series of 600V planar MOSFET combines high efficiency and low noise -

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation today announced the launch of “π-MOS IX,” a new series of 600V planar MOSFET. Mass production starts today.

With an optimized chip design, the π-MOS IX series provides 5dB lower[1] peak EMI noise than the current π-MOS VII series, while maintaining the same level of efficiency. It offers greater design freedom and therefore helps reduce design workloads. In addition, the π-MOS IX series has the same rated avalanche current and rated DC current, making it simple to replace existing MOSFET.

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation will expand the π-MOS IX series with the addition of more 600V devices, plus 500V and 650V devices.

Applications

Small to medium switching power supplies for notebook PC AC adapters and game console chargers

Lighting power supplies

Features

Combines high efficiency and low noise

Rated avalanche current equivalent to the rated DC current

Main Specifications Part Number Package Absolute Maximum

Rating R DS(ON)

MAX (Ω)

at V GS =10V Q g

Typ.

(nC) C iss

Typ.

(pF) Current generation

(π-MOS VII series)

Part Number V DSS (V) I D (A) TK650A60F TO-220SIS 600 11 0.65 34 1320 TK11A60D TK750A60F TO-220SIS 600 10 0.75 30 1130 TK10A60D TK1K2A60F TO-220SIS 600 6 1.2 20.5 740 TK6A60D (1.25Ω) TK1K9A60F TO-220SIS 600 3.7 1.9 14 490 TK4A60DB (2.0Ω)

Note:

[1] Comparison between TK10A60D and TK750A60F (65W notebook PC adapter in the 200MHz region),

About Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation combines the vigor of a new company with the wisdom of experience. Since being spun off from Toshiba Corporation in July 2017, we have taken our place among the leading general devices companies, and offer our customers and business partners outstanding solutions in discrete semiconductors, system LSIs and HDD.

Our 19,000 employees around the world share a determination to maximize the value of our products, and emphasize close collaboration with customers to promote co-creation of value and new markets. We look forward to building on annual sales now surpassing 700-billion yen (US$6 billion) and to contributing to a better future for people everywhere.

