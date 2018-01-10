Log in
Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation : Unveils New-Generation 600V Planar MOSFET Series

01/10/2018 | 05:40am CET

- π-MOS IX series of 600V planar MOSFET combines high efficiency and low noise -

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation today announced the launch of “π-MOS IX,” a new series of 600V planar MOSFET. Mass production starts today.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180109006889/en/

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation: a new series of 600V planar MOSFET "π-MOS IX" (Pho ...

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation: a new series of 600V planar MOSFET "π-MOS IX" (Photo: Business Wire)

With an optimized chip design, the π-MOS IX series provides 5dB lower[1] peak EMI noise than the current π-MOS VII series, while maintaining the same level of efficiency. It offers greater design freedom and therefore helps reduce design workloads. In addition, the π-MOS IX series has the same rated avalanche current and rated DC current, making it simple to replace existing MOSFET.

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation will expand the π-MOS IX series with the addition of more 600V devices, plus 500V and 650V devices.

Applications

  • Small to medium switching power supplies for notebook PC AC adapters and game console chargers
  • Lighting power supplies

Features

  • Combines high efficiency and low noise
  • Rated avalanche current equivalent to the rated DC current
 

Main Specifications

Part Number   Package  

Absolute Maximum
Rating

 

RDS(ON)
MAX (Ω)
at VGS=10V

 

Qg
Typ.
(nC)

 

Ciss
Typ.
(pF)

 

Current generation
(π-MOS VII series)
Part Number

VDSS (V)   ID (A)
TK650A60F TO-220SIS 600 11 0.65 34 1320 TK11A60D
TK750A60F TO-220SIS 600 10 0.75 30 1130 TK10A60D
TK1K2A60F TO-220SIS 600 6 1.2 20.5 740

TK6A60D (1.25Ω)

TK1K9A60F   TO-220SIS   600   3.7   1.9   14   490  

TK4A60DB (2.0Ω)

 

Note:
[1] Comparison between TK10A60D and TK750A60F (65W notebook PC adapter in the 200MHz region),

Follow the link below for more on the mid-high voltage power MOSFET line-up.
https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/product/mosfet/hv-mosfet.html

Customer Inquiries:
Power Device Sales & Marketing Department
Tel: +81-3-3457-3933
https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/contact.html

*Information in this document, including product prices and specifications, content of services and contact information, is current on the date of the announcement but is subject to change without prior notice.

About Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation combines the vigor of a new company with the wisdom of experience. Since being spun off from Toshiba Corporation in July 2017, we have taken our place among the leading general devices companies, and offer our customers and business partners outstanding solutions in discrete semiconductors, system LSIs and HDD.

Our 19,000 employees around the world share a determination to maximize the value of our products, and emphasize close collaboration with customers to promote co-creation of value and new markets. We look forward to building on annual sales now surpassing 700-billion yen (US$6 billion) and to contributing to a better future for people everywhere.
Find out more about us at https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/company.html


© Business Wire 2018
