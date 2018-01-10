Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation : Unveils New-Generation 600V Planar MOSFET Series

- π-MOS IX series of 600V planar MOSFET combines high efficiency and low
noise -
Toshiba
Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation today announced the
launch of “π-MOS IX,” a new series of 600V planar MOSFET. Mass
production starts today.
With an optimized chip design, the π-MOS IX series provides 5dB lower[1]
peak EMI noise than the current π-MOS VII series, while maintaining the
same level of efficiency. It offers greater design freedom and therefore
helps reduce design workloads. In addition, the π-MOS IX series has the
same rated avalanche current and rated DC current, making it simple to
replace existing MOSFET.
Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation will expand the π-MOS
IX series with the addition of more 600V devices, plus 500V and 650V
devices.
Applications
-
Small to medium switching power supplies for notebook PC AC adapters
and game console chargers
-
Lighting power supplies
Features
-
Combines high efficiency and low noise
-
Rated avalanche current equivalent to the rated DC current
|
|
Main Specifications
|
Part Number
|
|
Package
|
|
Absolute Maximum
Rating
|
|
RDS(ON)
MAX (Ω)
at VGS=10V
|
|
Qg
Typ.
(nC)
|
|
Ciss
Typ.
(pF)
|
|
Current generation
(π-MOS VII series)
Part Number
|
|
|
VDSS (V)
|
|
ID (A)
|
|
|
|
|
TK650A60F
|
|
TO-220SIS
|
|
600
|
|
11
|
|
0.65
|
|
34
|
|
1320
|
|
TK11A60D
|
TK750A60F
|
|
TO-220SIS
|
|
600
|
|
10
|
|
0.75
|
|
30
|
|
1130
|
|
TK10A60D
|
TK1K2A60F
|
|
TO-220SIS
|
|
600
|
|
6
|
|
1.2
|
|
20.5
|
|
740
|
|
TK6A60D (1.25Ω)
|
TK1K9A60F
|
|
TO-220SIS
|
|
600
|
|
3.7
|
|
1.9
|
|
14
|
|
490
|
|
TK4A60DB (2.0Ω)
|
Note:
[1] Comparison between TK10A60D and TK750A60F (65W notebook
PC adapter in the 200MHz region),
Follow the link below for more on the mid-high voltage power MOSFET
line-up.
Customer Inquiries:
Power Device Sales & Marketing Department
Tel:
+81-3-3457-3933
