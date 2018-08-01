Toshiba Memory Corporation : Announces Merger with K. K. Pangea and Appointment of New Directors, Executive Officers and Statutory Auditors

Toshiba Memory Corporation today announced that it consummated the merger with K. K. Pangea which is its parent company on August 1, 2018. The company name after the merger is Toshiba Memory Corporation. Today the company also introduces the executive officer system to improve the efficiency of business execution and strengthen the corporate governance. The outline of Toshiba Memory and the list of its directors, executive officers and statutory auditors as of August 1, 2018 are as follows.

1. Outline of Toshiba Memory Corporation Name Toshiba Memory Corporation Address 1-1 Shibaura 1-chome, Minato-ku, Tokyo Name and Title of

Representative Naruke Yasuo Representative Director, President and Chief Executive Officer Capital 473,400,025,000 yen Major Shareholders and

Shareholding Ratios BCPE Pangea Cayman, L.P. 49.9% Toshiba Corporation 40.2% Hoya Corporation 9.9% *Based on ownership of voting rights

2. List of directors, executive officers and statutory auditors as of August 1, 2018 - Director Representative Director Yasuo Naruke Director Yuji Sugimoto Director David Gross-Loh Director Masashi Suekane Director Hiroshi Suzuki - Executive Officer President and Chief Executive Officer Yasuo Naruke Executive Vice President and Executive Officer (Chief

Operating Officer and Vice President of Memory Division) Tomoharu Watanabe Executive Vice President and Executive Officer (Chief

Technology Officer) Nobuo Hayasaka Managing Executive Officer (Chief Financial Officer ) Hideki Hanazawa Managing Executive Officer (Chief Production Officer and

General Manager, Yokkaichi Operations) Tomoharu Matsushita Managing Executive Officer (Chief Marketing Officer) Naohisa Sano Managing Executive Officer (Vice President of SSD Division) Masashi Yokotsuka Executive Officer (Chief Strategy Officer) Shinichi Hashimoto Executive Officer (Chief Information and Security Officer) Akio Oka Executive Officer (General Manager, Legal Affairs Division) Takahiro Asakura Executive Officer (General Manager, Human Resources and

Administration Division) Kyota Okishiro - Statutory Auditor Statutory Auditor Yurio Ogawa Statutory Auditor Shunsuke Nakahama Statutory Auditor Isao Morita

About Toshiba Memory Corporation

Toshiba Memory Corporation, a world leader in memory solutions, is dedicated to the development, production and sales of flash memory and SSDs. In April 2017, Toshiba Memory was spun off from Toshiba Corporation, the company that invented NAND flash memory in 1987. Toshiba Memory pioneer cutting-edge memory solutions and services that enrich people's lives and expand society's horizons. The company's innovative 3D flash memory technology, BiCS FLASH™, is shaping the future of storage in high density applications including advanced smartphones, PCs, SSDs, automotive and data centers. For more information on Toshiba Memory, please visit https://business.toshiba-memory.com/en-apac/top.html

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180801005346/en/