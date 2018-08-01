Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Toshiba Memory Corporation : Announces Merger with K. K. Pangea and Appointment of New Directors, Executive Officers and Statutory Auditors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/01/2018 | 10:01am CEST

Toshiba Memory Corporation today announced that it consummated the merger with K. K. Pangea which is its parent company on August 1, 2018. The company name after the merger is Toshiba Memory Corporation. Today the company also introduces the executive officer system to improve the efficiency of business execution and strengthen the corporate governance. The outline of Toshiba Memory and the list of its directors, executive officers and statutory auditors as of August 1, 2018 are as follows.

 

1. Outline of Toshiba Memory Corporation

Name   Toshiba Memory Corporation
Address 1-1 Shibaura 1-chome, Minato-ku, Tokyo

Name and Title of
Representative

Naruke Yasuo

Representative Director, President and Chief Executive Officer

Capital

473,400,025,000 yen

Major Shareholders and
Shareholding Ratios

  BCPE Pangea Cayman, L.P. 49.9%

Toshiba Corporation 40.2%

Hoya Corporation 9.9%

*Based on ownership of voting rights

 
2. List of directors, executive officers and statutory auditors as of August 1, 2018
- Director    
Representative Director   Yasuo Naruke
Director Yuji Sugimoto
Director David Gross-Loh
Director Masashi Suekane
Director   Hiroshi Suzuki
 
- Executive Officer    
President and Chief Executive Officer Yasuo Naruke

Executive Vice President and Executive Officer (Chief
Operating Officer and Vice President of Memory Division)

Tomoharu Watanabe

Executive Vice President and Executive Officer (Chief
Technology Officer)

Nobuo Hayasaka
Managing Executive Officer (Chief Financial Officer ) Hideki Hanazawa

Managing Executive Officer (Chief Production Officer and
General Manager, Yokkaichi Operations)

Tomoharu Matsushita
Managing Executive Officer (Chief Marketing Officer) Naohisa Sano
Managing Executive Officer (Vice President of SSD Division) Masashi Yokotsuka
Executive Officer (Chief Strategy Officer) Shinichi Hashimoto
Executive Officer (Chief Information and Security Officer) Akio Oka
Executive Officer (General Manager, Legal Affairs Division) Takahiro Asakura

Executive Officer (General Manager, Human Resources and
Administration Division)

  Kyota Okishiro
 
- Statutory Auditor    
Statutory Auditor Yurio Ogawa
Statutory Auditor Shunsuke Nakahama
Statutory Auditor   Isao Morita
 

About Toshiba Memory Corporation

Toshiba Memory Corporation, a world leader in memory solutions, is dedicated to the development, production and sales of flash memory and SSDs. In April 2017, Toshiba Memory was spun off from Toshiba Corporation, the company that invented NAND flash memory in 1987. Toshiba Memory pioneer cutting-edge memory solutions and services that enrich people's lives and expand society's horizons. The company's innovative 3D flash memory technology, BiCS FLASH™, is shaping the future of storage in high density applications including advanced smartphones, PCs, SSDs, automotive and data centers. For more information on Toshiba Memory, please visit https://business.toshiba-memory.com/en-apac/top.html


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:36aPFIZER : Read expecting rebate elimination
AQ
10:36aSanofi drops two clinical assets; reports rebounding Dupixent sales
AQ
10:35aSLEEPZ AG : Alexander von Tschirnhaus appointed to the Executive Board of SLEEPZ AG; Supervisory Board strengthened with the addition of Dr Marc Mogalle
EQ
10:35a$62 MILLION NORTH AMERICAN BEVERAGE TRUCK/BODY MANUFACTURING MARKET : 2017-2022 Analysis & Outlook
GL
10:34aIRVINE SCIENTIFIC : Now Offers Falcon® IVF Products in the United States
BU
10:33aMAN : Hedge fund Man Group says assets up 4.2 percent in first-half
RE
10:33aVTECH : Yeastar Certifies Interoperability with VTech SIP Phones
PU
10:33aLONMIN : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Sibanye Gold Limited
PU
10:33aLONMIN : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC
PU
10:33aSAVILLS : Special delivery at Bar Hill Trading Estate in Cambridge
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1VOLKSWAGEN : VOLKSWAGEN : Reports Higher 2Q After-Tax Profit, Sales, Despite Diesel Hit
2S&P 500 : Apple's pricey iPhone X, subscriptions deliver earnings beat
3BAIDU : China Baidu's second quarter exceeds expectations, powered by ad sales growth
4BNP PARIBAS : BNP PARIBAS : 2Q Net Profit Largely Stable, Beating Expectations
5LLOYDS BANKING GROUP : LLOYDS BANKING : Bank profit jumps 23 percent, in line with forecasts

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.