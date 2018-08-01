Toshiba Memory Corporation : Announces Merger with K. K. Pangea and Appointment of New Directors, Executive Officers and Statutory Auditors

Toshiba
Memory Corporation today announced that it consummated the merger
with K. K. Pangea which is its parent company on August 1, 2018. The
company name after the merger is Toshiba Memory Corporation. Today the
company also introduces the executive officer system to improve the
efficiency of business execution and strengthen the corporate
governance. The outline of Toshiba Memory and the list of its directors,
executive officers and statutory auditors as of August 1, 2018 are as
follows.
|
|
1. Outline of Toshiba Memory Corporation
|
Name
|
|
Toshiba Memory Corporation
|
Address
|
|
1-1 Shibaura 1-chome, Minato-ku, Tokyo
|
Name and Title of
Representative
|
|
Naruke Yasuo
Representative Director, President and Chief Executive Officer
|
Capital
|
|
473,400,025,000 yen
|
Major Shareholders and
Shareholding Ratios
|
|
BCPE Pangea Cayman, L.P. 49.9%
Toshiba Corporation 40.2%
Hoya Corporation 9.9%
*Based on ownership of voting rights
|
|
2. List of directors, executive officers and statutory auditors as
of August 1, 2018
|
- Director
|
|
|
Representative Director
|
|
Yasuo Naruke
|
Director
|
|
Yuji Sugimoto
|
Director
|
|
David Gross-Loh
|
Director
|
|
Masashi Suekane
|
Director
|
|
Hiroshi Suzuki
|
|
|
|
- Executive Officer
|
|
|
President and Chief Executive Officer
|
|
Yasuo Naruke
|
Executive Vice President and Executive Officer (Chief
Operating
Officer and Vice President of Memory Division)
|
|
Tomoharu Watanabe
|
Executive Vice President and Executive Officer (Chief
Technology
Officer)
|
|
Nobuo Hayasaka
|
Managing Executive Officer (Chief Financial Officer )
|
|
Hideki Hanazawa
|
Managing Executive Officer (Chief Production Officer and
General
Manager, Yokkaichi Operations)
|
|
Tomoharu Matsushita
|
Managing Executive Officer (Chief Marketing Officer)
|
|
Naohisa Sano
|
Managing Executive Officer (Vice President of SSD Division)
|
|
Masashi Yokotsuka
|
Executive Officer (Chief Strategy Officer)
|
|
Shinichi Hashimoto
|
Executive Officer (Chief Information and Security Officer)
|
|
Akio Oka
|
Executive Officer (General Manager, Legal Affairs Division)
|
|
Takahiro Asakura
|
Executive Officer (General Manager, Human Resources and
Administration
Division)
|
|
Kyota Okishiro
|
|
|
|
- Statutory Auditor
|
|
|
Statutory Auditor
|
|
Yurio Ogawa
|
Statutory Auditor
|
|
Shunsuke Nakahama
|
Statutory Auditor
|
|
Isao Morita
|
About Toshiba Memory Corporation
Toshiba Memory Corporation, a world leader in memory solutions, is
dedicated to the development, production and sales of flash memory and
SSDs. In April 2017, Toshiba Memory was spun off from Toshiba
Corporation, the company that invented NAND flash memory in 1987.
Toshiba Memory pioneer cutting-edge memory solutions and services that
enrich people's lives and expand society's horizons. The company's
innovative 3D flash memory technology, BiCS FLASH™, is shaping the
future of storage in high density applications including advanced
smartphones, PCs, SSDs, automotive and data centers. For more
information on Toshiba Memory, please visit https://business.toshiba-memory.com/en-apac/top.html
