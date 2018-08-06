Toshiba Memory Corporation : Develops Ethernet-Attached Native NVMe-oF™ SSD Prototype

New Technology Enables Fan-Out Scalability for High-Performance Storage
Systems
Toshiba
Memory Corporation, the world leader in flash memory, today
announced that it has developed an native NVMe™ over Fabrics (NVMe-oF™)
SSD for direct Ethernet access to data for highly scalable storage
architectures, conforming to the NVMe-oF Specification Version 1.0.
With the new technology, Toshiba Memory has made it possible to simplify
the hardware architecture of the JBOF (Just a Bunch of Flash) over an
NVMe-oF network, resulting in higher performance, lower cost and lower
power consumption compared to a conventional CPU-based hardware
configuration.
The new SSD utilizes the Marvell® 88SN2400 NVMe-oF SSD
converter controller, enabling dual-port 25Gbps Ethernet connectivity of
high-performance U.2 NVMe™ SSDs.
Also, Toshiba Memory is utilizing an Ethernet JBOF prototype chassis,
developed and built by Aupera Technologies Inc., to demonstrate the new
NVMe-oF SSDs. The JBOF is powered by 1+1 redundant 100Gbit Ethernet
switch units with dual 6x100 Gbit Ethernet uplinks, which enables 16M
IOPS[1] system performance (4KB Random Read), the fastest
ever seen in the industry[2].
NVMe-oF is expected to be widely adopted in the cloud data center and
enterprise markets. Toshiba Memory’s NVMe-oF SSD offers near-native
performance of NVMe SSDs, combined with fan-out scalability to
facilitate adoption of NVMe-oF.
Toshiba Memory will demonstrate its new prototype system at the Flash
Memory Summit in Santa Clara, California from August 7 to 9 in Hall
A, booth #307.
*NVM Express, NVMe, NVMe-oF are trademarks of NVM Express, Inc.
*All
other company names, product names and service names may be trademarks
of their respective companies.
Notes:
[1] IOPS: Input Output Per Second (or the number of I/O
operations per second)
[2] As of Aug 7, 2018, in 2U Storage
systems, Toshiba Memory Corporation survey.
Customer Inquiries:
Flash Storage Strategy Department
Tel: +81-3-3457-3979
URL:
https://business.toshiba-memory.com/en-apac/contact.html
*Information in this document, including product prices and
specifications, content of services and contact information, is correct
on the date of the announcement but is subject to change without prior
notice.
