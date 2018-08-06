Log in
Toshiba Memory Corporation : Develops Ethernet-Attached Native NVMe-oF™ SSD Prototype

08/06/2018 | 10:52pm EDT

New Technology Enables Fan-Out Scalability for High-Performance Storage Systems

Toshiba Memory Corporation, the world leader in flash memory, today announced that it has developed an native NVMe™ over Fabrics (NVMe-oF™) SSD for direct Ethernet access to data for highly scalable storage architectures, conforming to the NVMe-oF Specification Version 1.0.

With the new technology, Toshiba Memory has made it possible to simplify the hardware architecture of the JBOF (Just a Bunch of Flash) over an NVMe-oF network, resulting in higher performance, lower cost and lower power consumption compared to a conventional CPU-based hardware configuration.

The new SSD utilizes the Marvell® 88SN2400 NVMe-oF SSD converter controller, enabling dual-port 25Gbps Ethernet connectivity of high-performance U.2 NVMe™ SSDs.

Also, Toshiba Memory is utilizing an Ethernet JBOF prototype chassis, developed and built by Aupera Technologies Inc., to demonstrate the new NVMe-oF SSDs. The JBOF is powered by 1+1 redundant 100Gbit Ethernet switch units with dual 6x100 Gbit Ethernet uplinks, which enables 16M IOPS[1] system performance (4KB Random Read), the fastest ever seen in the industry[2].

NVMe-oF is expected to be widely adopted in the cloud data center and enterprise markets. Toshiba Memory’s NVMe-oF SSD offers near-native performance of NVMe SSDs, combined with fan-out scalability to facilitate adoption of NVMe-oF.

Toshiba Memory will demonstrate its new prototype system at the Flash Memory Summit in Santa Clara, California from August 7 to 9 in Hall A, booth #307.

*NVM Express, NVMe, NVMe-oF are trademarks of NVM Express, Inc.
*All other company names, product names and service names may be trademarks of their respective companies.

Notes:
[1] IOPS: Input Output Per Second (or the number of I/O operations per second)
[2] As of Aug 7, 2018, in 2U Storage systems, Toshiba Memory Corporation survey.

Customer Inquiries:
Flash Storage Strategy Department
Tel: +81-3-3457-3979
URL: https://business.toshiba-memory.com/en-apac/contact.html

*Information in this document, including product prices and specifications, content of services and contact information, is correct on the date of the announcement but is subject to change without prior notice.


© Business Wire 2018
