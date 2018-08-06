Toshiba Memory Corporation : Develops Ethernet-Attached Native NVMe-oF™ SSD Prototype

New Technology Enables Fan-Out Scalability for High-Performance Storage Systems

Toshiba Memory Corporation, the world leader in flash memory, today announced that it has developed an native NVMe™ over Fabrics (NVMe-oF™) SSD for direct Ethernet access to data for highly scalable storage architectures, conforming to the NVMe-oF Specification Version 1.0.

With the new technology, Toshiba Memory has made it possible to simplify the hardware architecture of the JBOF (Just a Bunch of Flash) over an NVMe-oF network, resulting in higher performance, lower cost and lower power consumption compared to a conventional CPU-based hardware configuration.

The new SSD utilizes the Marvell® 88SN2400 NVMe-oF SSD converter controller, enabling dual-port 25Gbps Ethernet connectivity of high-performance U.2 NVMe™ SSDs.

Also, Toshiba Memory is utilizing an Ethernet JBOF prototype chassis, developed and built by Aupera Technologies Inc., to demonstrate the new NVMe-oF SSDs. The JBOF is powered by 1+1 redundant 100Gbit Ethernet switch units with dual 6x100 Gbit Ethernet uplinks, which enables 16M IOPS[1] system performance (4KB Random Read), the fastest ever seen in the industry[2].

NVMe-oF is expected to be widely adopted in the cloud data center and enterprise markets. Toshiba Memory’s NVMe-oF SSD offers near-native performance of NVMe SSDs, combined with fan-out scalability to facilitate adoption of NVMe-oF.

Toshiba Memory will demonstrate its new prototype system at the Flash Memory Summit in Santa Clara, California from August 7 to 9 in Hall A, booth #307.

*NVM Express, NVMe, NVMe-oF are trademarks of NVM Express, Inc.

*All other company names, product names and service names may be trademarks of their respective companies.

Notes:

[1] IOPS: Input Output Per Second (or the number of I/O operations per second)

[2] As of Aug 7, 2018, in 2U Storage systems, Toshiba Memory Corporation survey.

