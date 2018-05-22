Toshiba Memory Corporation : Plans to Relocate Its Headquarters

Toshiba Memory Corporation (TMC) announces that it has decided to relocate its headquarters to Tamachi Station Tower S in msb Tamachi district from the Hamamatsucho Building (Toshiba Building) in January 2019.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180521006158/en/

Tamachi Station Tower S (Photo: Business Wire)

TMC will launch corporate activity under its new shareholders on June 1st, 2018. Through moving the head office, TMC will expand its headquarters activities as required for business growth, and improve productivity and employee motivation in a new office environment. Along with this move TMC will conduct activities such as cross-functional workshops to explore the work style for the future, to create a new office environment in which employees can have free and open-minded communication with each other.

Outline of msb Tamachi, Tamachi Station Tower S

Address: 1-21 Shibaura 3-chome, Minato-ku, Tokyo

Access: 1-minute walk from Tamachi Station on JR Lines / 3-minute walk from Mita Station on Toei Asakusa Line and Mita Line

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180521006158/en/