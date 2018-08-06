Toshiba Memory Spotlights Recent 96-Layer BiCS FLASH 3D Flash Memory Breakthroughs at Flash Memory Summit

This week at Flash
Memory Summit (FMS), Toshiba
Memory America, Inc., the U.S.-based subsidiary of Toshiba Memory
Corporation, will highlight recent advancements surrounding its
industry-leading BiCS FLASH™ 3D flash memory in several applications.
Toshiba will publicly unveil a prototype of its new 96-layer
BiCS FLASH with QLC technology, which boosts single-chip memory
capacity to the highest level yet achieved. Also making its debut will
be the new XG6 series of SSDs, which are the industry’s
first SSDs based on 96-layer 3D flash memory.
Toshiba Memory will also demonstrate groundbreaking technologies in
several different applications, including its broad lineup of client,
enterprise and data center SSD solutions and industry-leading UFS™1.
Demonstrations will take place in the company’s two-level booth (#307,
Hall A) on the show floor at the Santa Clara Convention Center from
August 7-9. Additionally, Toshiba Memory will deliver a keynote
presentation and present in multiple sessions on various technologies
and topics surrounding SSDs and new flash technologies and applications.
In keeping with this year’s FMS theme of designing for big data demands,
Toshiba Memory is focused on collaborating with its customers and
technology partners to power the digital transformation of business –
where growth relies increasingly on data. According to Jeremy Werner,
vice president of SSD marketing and product planning at Toshiba Memory
America, Inc., “The fastest growing applications and workloads are
creating massive amounts of data at a pace that is accelerating every
day. The ability to manage and monetize that valuable data requires
architectures that are built from the ground up to rely on the fastest,
SSD-enabled storage. With the leading-edge SSD technologies and products
we are demonstrating at Flash Memory Summit this year, Toshiba Memory’s
SSD product lines are the ideal foundation today for the most innovative
platforms that we will grow to rely on tomorrow.”
“From being the first to introduce the concept of 3D flash memory to our
most recent breakthrough with 96-layer QLC BiCS FLASH, Toshiba has
demonstrated the technology leadership and vision needed to stay in
front of the fast-moving storage market,” noted Scott Nelson, senior
vice president of Toshiba Memory America, Inc.'s Memory Business
Unit. “We have consistently delivered industry-leading,
first-of-their-kind technologies that address the data storage
challenges being presented by existing and emerging applications. Moving
forward, we will continue to champion the ability of BiCS FLASH to
enable high-density storage solutions."
FMS Featured Keynote Presentation
“Scaling Flash
Technology to Meet Application Demands”
Tuesday, August 7
from 11:40 a.m. – 12:10 p.m.
Shigeo (Jeff) Ohshima, technology executive, SSD application engineering
at Toshiba Memory America, Inc., will present a keynote session titled:
“Scaling Flash Technology to Meet Application Demands.” The session will
explore flash memory’s key role in the storage systems that will enable
the digital transformation of enterprise and hyperscale data centers.
FMS Breakout Sessions and Tutorials
-
Steven Wells – IO Determinism and QLC
-
Ram Johri – Kubernetes Platform for IoT Use Cases at the Edge
-
Sudhakar Mungamoori – Scaling Stateful Containers for Cloud-Native
Applications with Elastic and High-Performance NVMe over Fabrics™2
(NVMe-oF™) Storage Provider
-
Drew Tipton – Data Encryption – TCG Ruby
-
Chander Chadha – NVMe™ SSD/PMR (with NetApp)
-
Rob Sykes – Off Module Power Loss Protection (PLP)
FMS Demos
Live demos at the Toshiba booth will include:
-
KumoScale™3 (NVMe over Fabrics Shared Accelerated Storage
Software)
-
Interactive 8K Visualization of Nanoscale Brain Images featuring CM5
eSSDs and KumoScale NVMe-oF Shared Accelerated Storage Software
-
Client PCIe®4 SSD Portfolio (including newly announced XG6)
-
Data Center SSD Solutions (HK6, CD5, XD5)
-
Enterprise SSD Solutions (PM5, CM5, U.3)
-
Native NVMe-oF SSDs
-
Qualcomm®5 Snapdragon™6 845 Mobile Development
Platform with Toshiba UFS
-
Qualcomm Snapdragon 820A Automotive Development Platform with Toshiba
UFS
For more information, please visit business.toshiba-memory.com.
