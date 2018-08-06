Toshiba Memory’s KumoScale Storage Software Supports NVMe-oF TCP Acceleration

Toshiba
Memory America, Inc., the U.S.-based subsidiary of Toshiba Memory
Corporation, today announced that its KumoScale™1 shared
accelerated storage software has successfully tested NVMe-oF™2
(NVM Express™ over Fabrics) TCP acceleration with
Marvell® FastLinQ®3 100GbE NICs.
First
introduced earlier this year, Toshiba’s KumoScale software enables
the use of NVMe-oF to make flash storage accessible over a data center
network. KumoScale provides a simple, flexible abstraction of physical
disks into a pool of block storage, all while preserving the high
performance of direct-attached NVMe™ SSDs. While the benefits of NVMe-oF
are well known, cloud adoption can be impeded by the expense and
complexity of the high-performance, low latency networking needed to
deploy it. NVMe-oF on TCP enables an unprecedented price/performance
balance.
TCP, the most widely-used networking protocol in today’s data centers,
has not been a true option to transport NVMe-oF – until now. By
leveraging the trusted TCP protocol, KumoScale enables NVMe-oF to be
deployed over existing Ethernet networks and opens the door for the
broader deployment of NVMe-oF networks and clouds.
“Private or hybrid cloud deployments are becoming increasingly popular
for scale-out database applications in dynamic containerized
environments,” noted Eric Burgener, research vice president for storage
in the Enterprise Platforms, Storage & Network Infrastructure Group for
IDC. “Solutions like Toshiba’s KumoScale which use TCP as a transport
give customers an NVMe over Fabric option that requires no custom
hardware or software on the server side, making this higher performance
host connection available to any and all servers without additional
cost.”
By delivering disaggregated, highly-flexible network block storage to
NVMe-oF compute nodes using standard TCP transport protocols, KumoScale
allows data center applications to run more efficiently. Latency
improvements over other fabrics, including FCoE and iSCSI, are also
realized – on existing networks.
According to Jeremy Werner, vice president of SSD marketing and product
planning at Toshiba Memory America, Inc., “When it comes to making cloud
deployments more agile and cost effective, disaggregated flash storage
connected with NVMe-oF is changing the game by optimizing the use of
compute and storage resources. In addition, with KumoScale and NVMe-oF
over TCP, high-performance shared flash storage can be deployed on
existing cloud infrastructure to enable a rapid, low-cost rollout.”
A leading provider of NVMe SSDs, technology and software, Toshiba Memory
is committed to helping cloud data center customers maximize flash and
compute resources. With the NVMe organization actively working on a
binding specification for NVMe-oF over TCP, the company is poised and
ready for the upcoming certification process.
Toshiba Memory and Marvell will jointly demonstrate KumoScale with TCP
acceleration at Flash
Memory Summit booth #307 (Hall A) in the Santa Clara Convention
Center from August 7-9. Marvell’s FastLinQ Ethernet solution includes a
TCP Offload Engine, which optimizes throughput by offloading processing
of the TCP stack to the network controller.
“NVMe-oF technology is rapidly changing the way cloud and enterprise
data centers connect to shared storage,” said Rajneesh Gaur, senior vice
president and general manager of the Server Connectivity Business Unit
at Marvell. “I am excited about our technology collaboration with
Toshiba to enable the new and unique TCP transport option for KumoScale.
Marvell FastLinQ 10/25/50/100GbE NICs is currently the industry’s only
solution with concurrent NVMe-oF offload for TCP, RoCE and iWARP, and
provides compelling flexibility, scale and performance while reducing
time-to-market and time-to-revenue for our joint customers.”
