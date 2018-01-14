Toshiba Unveils New Solutions Designed for Retail at NRF 2018 Big Show

Toshiba
Global Commerce Solutions, Inc. will preview several new “Designed
for Retail” solutions at the National Retail Federation (NRF) Big Show
in New York beginning January 14,2018.
By celebrating the “Joy of Shopping,” Toshiba (booth #2553) highlights
the important role that its technology plays in helping retailers
deliver an enjoyable experience to consumers. Toshiba’s suite of
Brilliant Commerce™solutions enable retailers to deliver
enriched shopping experiences, actionable insights and frictionless
checkout to their patrons.
Toshiba’s NRF previews include:
-
The first public unveiling of next-generation Toshiba Self
Checkout solution – combining sleek modern design with complete
modularity.
-
Brand new all-in-one TCx™ 800 Point-of-Sale platform –
raising the bar for performance, flexibility and reliability
regardless of the environment.
-
All-new TCx™ Dual Station Printer which offers
significantly faster receipt print speeds; part of Toshiba’s extensive
portfolio of office, label and receipt printing solutions and services.
-
The launch of the TCx™ Sky retail-optimized operating
system which offers rock-solid reliability, security and performance –
enhanced with secure remote support by Netop Remote Control and a
statement of direction to enable McAfee whitelisting.
-
Robotic In-store automation for greater visibility and
compliance to improve store operations.
Also prominently on display is Toshiba’s TCx™ Elevate
digital commerce platform which continues to deliver faster
time-to-value for retailers by helping them innovate on the path toward
digital transformation. Toshiba will showcase several partner solutions
that leverage TCx Elevate, enabling retailers to more quickly respond to
their business and customer needs.
Finally, Toshiba will highlight its broad set of services available
through its renowned Global Services organization. Toshiba Global
Services is a leading provider of managed, professional, consulting and
client services for a diverse set of retailers around the world.
About Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions
Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions is retail’s first choice for
integrated in-store solutions and is a global market share leader in
retail store technology. With a global team of dedicated business
partners, we deliver innovative commerce solutions that transform
checkout, provide seamless consumer interactions and optimize retail
operations that are changing the retail landscape. To learn more, visit toshibacommerce.com or
engage on Twitter @toshibagcs
