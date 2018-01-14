Log in
Toshiba Unveils New Solutions Designed for Retail at NRF 2018 Big Show

01/14/2018 | 02:01pm CET

Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions, Inc. will preview several new “Designed for Retail” solutions at the National Retail Federation (NRF) Big Show in New York beginning January 14,2018.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180114005045/en/

Toshiba Unveils New Solutions Designed for Retail at NRF 2018 Big Show. (Graphic: Business Wire)

By celebrating the “Joy of Shopping,” Toshiba (booth #2553) highlights the important role that its technology plays in helping retailers deliver an enjoyable experience to consumers. Toshiba’s suite of Brilliant Commerce™solutions enable retailers to deliver enriched shopping experiences, actionable insights and frictionless checkout to their patrons.

Toshiba’s NRF previews include:

  • The first public unveiling of next-generation Toshiba Self Checkout solution – combining sleek modern design with complete modularity.
  • Brand new all-in-one TCx 800 Point-of-Sale platform – raising the bar for performance, flexibility and reliability regardless of the environment.
  • All-new TCx Dual Station Printer which offers significantly faster receipt print speeds; part of Toshiba’s extensive portfolio of office, label and receipt printing solutions and services.
  • The launch of the TCx Sky retail-optimized operating system which offers rock-solid reliability, security and performance – enhanced with secure remote support by Netop Remote Control and a statement of direction to enable McAfee whitelisting.
  • Robotic In-store automation for greater visibility and compliance to improve store operations.

Also prominently on display is Toshiba’s TCx Elevate digital commerce platform which continues to deliver faster time-to-value for retailers by helping them innovate on the path toward digital transformation. Toshiba will showcase several partner solutions that leverage TCx Elevate, enabling retailers to more quickly respond to their business and customer needs.

Finally, Toshiba will highlight its broad set of services available through its renowned Global Services organization. Toshiba Global Services is a leading provider of managed, professional, consulting and client services for a diverse set of retailers around the world.

About Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions

Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions is retail’s first choice for integrated in-store solutions and is a global market share leader in retail store technology. With a global team of dedicated business partners, we deliver innovative commerce solutions that transform checkout, provide seamless consumer interactions and optimize retail operations that are changing the retail landscape. To learn more, visit toshibacommerce.com or engage on Twitter @toshibagcs


© Business Wire 2018
