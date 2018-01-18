Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexEconomic EventsPress releases

Toshiba sees £2.7 billion balance sheet improvement from Westinghouse deal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/18/2018 | 03:23am CET
FILE PHOTO: The logo of the American company Westinghouse is pictured in Le Bourget, near Paris

Toshiba Corp said on Thursday it would sell its claims in bankrupt nuclear unit Westinghouse Electric Co to a group led by the Baupost Group - a move that would contribute to an improvement of about 410 billion yen (£2.7 billion) in its balance sheet.

Confirming an earlier Reuters report, the Japanese conglomerate also said it had agreed a deal to transfer its stake in the unit to Brookfield WEC Holdings.

The 410 billion yen figure includes an after-tax profit of about 170 billion yen from the sale of its claims, and tax benefits of about 240 billion yen, Toshiba said in a statement.

Combined with the 600 billion yen in new shares it issued last month, Toshiba would be able to avoid falling into negative net worth for the business year to end-March, it said.

The transfer of Westinghouse shares to Brookfield, for $1, is expected to be completed by March 31, Toshiba said.

(This story has been refiled to correct figures in third paragraph.)

(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; editing by Richard Pullin)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:14a China expresses doubts over credibility, objectivity of U.S. report on fake goods
04:11a Oil up on threats of rebel attacks in Nigeria, falling U.S. crude stocks
04:11a Oil up on threats of rebel attacks in Nigeria, falling US crude stocks
03:55a South Korea considering shutting down all virtual currency exchanges
03:26a Apple plans new U.S. campus, to pay $38 billion in foreign cash taxes
03:23a Toshiba sees £2.7 billion balance sheet improvement from Westinghouse deal
03:22a Asia stocks reach record highs after Wall St surge, dollar edges back
03:21a China Home Prices in December Rebound Slightly
03:19a CENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Chinese FDI into UK swells to $20.8b in 2017
03:18a Asia stocks reach record highs after Wall St. surge, dollar edges back
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : Apple plans new U.S. campus, to pay $38 billion in foreign cash taxes
2Bank of America takes tax hit, vows longer-term boost
3Oil rises ahead of U.S. weekly inventory figures
4Bank of America takes tax hit, vows longer-term boost
5WALTER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP : WALTER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP. : Prepackaged Chapter 11 Plan Approved ..

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.