Total: Australia: Offshore Production Starts Up at Ichthys LNG Project

Regulatory News:
Total (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT):
The Ichthys LNG Project reached a major milestone on July 27 with the
opening of the first offshore production well, marking the start of 40
years of operations of this gas and condensate field. At full capacity,
the offshore facilities are expected to produce 1,600 mmscfd of gas
(285,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day) and 85,000 barrels of
condensate per day. The gas will be exported to an onshore Liquefied
Natural Gas (LNG) plant which will produce 8.9 million tons of LNG per
year for supplying the Asian market, and approximately 1.65 million tons
of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) per year as well as an additional
15,000 barrels of condensate a day.
"The start-up of production on Ichthys is a major achievement.
Ichthys will be an important addition to Total’s portfolio in the fast
growing LNG market and will also contribute to the Group’s production
and cash flow growth in the coming years”, commented Arnaud
Breuillac, President Exploration & Production at Total.
Ichthys LNG
The project consists of the development of the Ichthys gas and
condensate field offshore northwestern Australia (in 260 meters of water
depth) and a 889-kilometer gas pipeline together with an onshore LNG
plant near Darwin in the Northern Territory.
The offshore facilities consist of a subsea well development connected
to a central processing facility (CPF1) for gas treatment and
a floating processing, storage and offloading (FPSO2) vessel
for condensate.
Onshore installations consist of two LNG trains with a combined capacity
of 8.9 million tons per year and facilities for the extraction and the
export of LPGs and condensate.
Total holds a 30% stake in the Ichthys LNG project, alongside INPEX
(operator, 62.245%) and CPC Corporation, Taiwan (2.625%), Tokyo Gas
(1.575%), Osaka Gas (1.2%), Kansai Electric Power (1.2%), JERA (0.735%)
and Toho Gas (0.42%).
Total in Australia
Total has been active in the upstream oil and gas industry in Australia
since 2005. In addition to the Ichthys LNG project, Total has, in
Queensland, a 27.5% interest alongside Santos, Petronas and Kogas in the
GLNG Coal Seam Gas-to-LNG project. Offshore, Total has interests in five
exploration licenses in the Browse, Bonaparte and Carnarvon Basins,
three of which it operates.
About Total
Total is a global integrated energy producer and provider, a leading
international oil and gas company, a major player in low-carbon
energies. Our 98,000 employees are committed to better energy that is
safer, cleaner, more efficient, more innovative and accessible to as
many people as possible. As a responsible corporate citizen, we focus on
ensuring that our operations in more than 130 countries worldwide
consistently deliver economic, social and environmental benefits.
* * * * *
Cautionary note
This press release, from which no legal consequences may be drawn, is
for information purposes only. The entities in which TOTAL S.A. directly
or indirectly owns investments are separate legal entities. TOTAL S.A.
has no liability for their acts or omissions. In this document, the
terms “Total” and “Total Group” are sometimes used for convenience where
general references are made to TOTAL S.A. and/or its subsidiaries.
Likewise, the words “we”, “us” and “our” may also be used to refer to
subsidiaries in general or to those who work for them.
This document may contain forward-looking information and statements
that are based on a number of economic data and assumptions made in a
given economic, competitive and regulatory environment. They may prove
to be inaccurate in the future and are subject to a number of risk
factors. Neither TOTAL S.A. nor any of its subsidiaries assumes any
obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information or
statement, objectives or trends contained in this document whether as a
result of new information, future events or otherwise.
1 CPF : Central Processing Facility for gas treatment
2
FPSO : Floating Processing, Storage and Offloading
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180729005049/en/