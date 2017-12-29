Total Income+ Real Estate Fund Announces 4Q Distribution at a 5.25% Annualized Distribution Rate

NEW YORK, Dec. 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluerock's Total Income+ Real Estate Fund ("Fund" or "TI+," tickers: TIPRX, TIPPX, TIPWX, TIPLX) has paid a fourth quarter distribution of $0.3907 per share, or 1.31% for the quarter, based on the share price of $29.77 for shareholders of record as of December 27, 2017 (A-shares). This distribution amount represents an annualized distribution rate of 5.25% based on the current share price.

"We are proud of the Fund's five-year history of quarterly distributions. The Fund continues to make quarterly distributions at a 5.25% reflecting the consistency of income from institutional real estate holdings," said Ramin Kamfar, Chief Executive Officer of Bluerock. "Further, the Fund has produced a total return of 8.20% annualized which is in excess of the quarterly distributions in each and every year since its inception."

TI+ continues to deliver on its stated objectives, including current income, capital appreciation, low correlation and low volatility relative to the broader markets. Since its inception in 2012, TI+ has generated higher risk-adjusted returns than major stock, bond and public REIT indexes1, while providing investors in the Fund with access to institutional, private equity real estate previously unavailable to individual investors.

Net assets under management for TI+ are approximately $850 million. Recent TI+ investments include contributions to ten institutional, private equity investments, including: Principal, Prudential, JP Morgan, Blackstone, Clarion, RREEF, Invesco and others. TI+ currently maintains positions in 21 private equity real estate investments, with underlying assets valued at more than $160 billion (holdings are subject to change at any time and should not be considered investment advice).

1 Stocks: S&P 500; Bonds: Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Aggregate Bond Index, REITs: MSCI U.S. REIT Index

TI+ A Share Fund Performance



One Year as of

9.30.2017 Three Years as of

9.30.2017 Since Inception

Through

9.30.20172 Since Inception

Through

12.27.20172 TI+ Fund

Class A 6.81% 7.15% 8.21% 8.20% TI+ Class A¹

with Max

Sales Charge 0.67% 5.05% 6.92% 6.97%

1 The maximum sales charge for the Class A shares is 5.75%. Investors may be eligible for a reduction in sales charges. 2 Inception date of the Fund is October 22, 2012.

The performance data quoted here represents past performance. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance data quoted above. Investment return and principal value will fluctuate, so that shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. The Fund's investment adviser has contractually agreed to reduce its fees and/or absorb expenses of the Fund, at least until February 1, 2018 for Class A, C, and I shares, and at least until May 31, 2018 for Class L shares, to ensure that the net annual fund operating expenses will not exceed 1.89% for Class A, 2.64% for Class C and 1.64% for Class I, and 2.14% for Class L, subject to possible recoupment from the Fund in future years. Please review the Fund's Prospectus for more detail on the expense waiver. A fund's performance, especially for very short periods of time, should not be the sole factor in making your investment decisions. Fund performance and distributions are presented net of fees.

The Total Income+ Real Estate Fund invests the majority of its assets in institutional private equity real estate securities that are generally available only to institutional investors capable of meeting the multi-million dollar minimum investment criteria. As of the end of the thirdquarter, the value of the underlying real estate held by the securities in which the Fund is invested exceeded $160 billion, including investments managed by AEW, Blackstone, Morgan Stanley, Principal, Prudential, Clarion Partners, J.P. Morgan, Invesco and RREEF, among others. The minimum investment in the Fund is $2,500 ($1,000 for retirement plans) for Class A, C, and L shares.

For copies of TI+ public company filings, please visit the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov or the Company's website at www.bluerockfunds.com.

About Total Income+ Real Estate Fund

The Total Income+ Real Estate Fund offers individual investors access to a portfolio of institutional real estate securities managed by top-ranked fund managers. The Fund seeks to provide a comprehensive real estate holding designed to provide a combination of current income, capital preservation, long-term capital appreciation and enhanced portfolio diversification with low to moderate volatility and low correlation to the broader equity and fixed income markets. The Fund utilizes an exclusive partnership with Mercer Investment Management, Inc., the world's leading advisor to endowments, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds and family offices globally, with over 3,300 clients worldwide, and $10 trillion in assets under advisement.

Investing in the Total Income+ Real Estate Fund involves risks, including the loss of principal. The Fund intends to make investments in multiple real estate securities that may subject the Fund to additional fees and expenses, including management and performance fees, which could negatively affect returns and could expose the Fund to additional risk, including lack of control, as further described in the prospectus. The Fund's distribution policy is to make quarterly distributions to shareholders. The level of quarterly distributions (including any return of capital) is not fixed and this distribution policy is subject to change. Shareholders should not assume that the source of a distribution from the Fund is net profit. A portion of the distributions may consist of a return of capital based on the character of the distributions received from the underlying holdings, primarily Real Estate Investment Trusts. The final determination of the source and tax characteristics of all distributions will be made after the end of each year. Shareholders should note that return of capital will reduce the tax basis of their shares and potentially increase the taxable gain, if any, upon disposition of their shares. There is no assurance that the Company will continue to declare distributions or that they will continue at these rates. There can be no assurance that any investment will be effective in achieving the Fund's investment objectives, delivering positive returns or avoiding losses.

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the Total Income+ Real Estate Fund. This and other important information about the Fund is contained in the prospectus, which can be obtained online at www.bluerockfunds.com. The Total Income+ Real Estate Fund is distributed by ALPS, Inc. The prospectus should be read carefully before investing. Bluerock Fund Advisor, LLC is not affiliated with ALPS, Inc.

