Total Sales of More Than 4000 Electrified Volvo Buses

Volvo Buses has now sold more than 4000 electrified Volvo buses to customers the world over. The latest order is for 90 hybrid buses from Brussels.

Volvo Buses is one of the world´s leading developers of electric and hybrid buses. The advanced technology used in Volvo´s electric buses is also being developed and adapted to other products within the Volvo Group to create sustainable transport systems.

The 90 Volvo 7900 Hybrids were ordered by STIB-MIVB, which provides public transport in Brussels. Most of the buses will be delivered and will enter regular traffic this year. With the new hybrid buses, Brussels is taking a significant step in expansion and modernisation of the city's public transport. The aim is that the entire vehicle fleet should be electrified by 2030 at the latest.

"Belgium continues to take the lead for cleaner and quieter urban traffic. Just a year ago we received an equally large order for electrified buses from TEC for the Belgian cities Charleroi and Namur. Now Brussels too is choosing our technology. This is a major success that takes our total sales of electrified buses to over 4000 units," says Håkan Agnevall, President Volvo Buses.

Volvo has sold 90 hybrids and 101 electric hybrids to Belgium. The Volvo Buses range of electrified buses encompasses hybrid buses, rechargeable electric hybrid buses, and all-electric buses.

Facts, Volvo 7900 Hybrid

The Volvo 7900 Hybrid is propelled entirely electrically and emission-free from standstill up to 15–20 km/h. As speed rises, a small diesel engine is activated. The Volvo 7900 Hybrid offers 30–40 per cent lower fuel consumption and CO2 emissions than a corresponding diesel bus. Particle and nitrogen oxide emissions are 50 per cent lower.

