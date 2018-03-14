Log in
Total Sales of More Than 4000 Electrified Volvo Buses

03/14/2018 | 09:20am CET

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, March 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Volvo Buses has now sold more than 4000 electrified Volvo buses to customers the world over. The latest order is for 90 hybrid buses from Brussels.

Volvo Buses is one of the world´s leading developers of electric and hybrid buses. The advanced technology used in Volvo´s electric buses is also being developed and adapted to other products within the Volvo Group to create sustainable transport systems.

The 90 Volvo 7900 Hybrids were ordered by STIB-MIVB, which provides public transport in Brussels. Most of the buses will be delivered and will enter regular traffic this year. With the new hybrid buses, Brussels is taking a significant step in expansion and modernisation of the city's public transport. The aim is that the entire vehicle fleet should be electrified by 2030 at the latest.

"Belgium continues to take the lead for cleaner and quieter urban traffic. Just a year ago we received an equally large order for electrified buses from TEC for the Belgian cities Charleroi and Namur. Now Brussels too is choosing our technology. This is a major success that takes our total sales of electrified buses to over 4000 units," says Håkan Agnevall, President Volvo Buses.

Volvo has sold 90 hybrids and 101 electric hybrids to Belgium. The Volvo Buses range of electrified buses encompasses hybrid buses, rechargeable electric hybrid buses, and all-electric buses.

Facts, Volvo 7900 Hybrid

The Volvo 7900 Hybrid is propelled entirely electrically and emission-free from standstill up to 15–20 km/h. As speed rises, a small diesel engine is activated. The Volvo 7900 Hybrid offers 30–40 per cent lower fuel consumption and CO2 emissions than a corresponding diesel bus. Particle and nitrogen oxide emissions are 50 per cent lower.

For more stories from the Volvo Group, please visit www.volvogroup.com/press.  

The Volvo Group is one of the world's leading manufacturers of trucks, buses, construction equipment and marine and industrial engines. The Group also provides complete solutions for financing and service. The Volvo Group, which employs almost 100,000 people, has production facilities in 18 countries and sells its products in more than 190 markets. In 2017 the Volvo Group's sales amounted to about SEK 335 billion (EUR 35 billion). The Volvo Group is a publicly-held company headquartered in Göteborg, Sweden. Volvo shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit www.volvogroup.com

Journalists who would like further information, please contact:
Helena Lind,
Manager Media Relations,
Volvo Bus Corporation
Phone: +46 (0)31-323-62 57

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
http://news.cision.com/volvo/r/total-sales-of-more-than-4000-electrified-volvo-buses,c2471139

The following files are available for download:

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/total-sales-of-more-than-4000-electrified-volvo-buses-300613740.html

SOURCE Volvo


© PRNewswire 2018
