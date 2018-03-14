Total : announces the distribution of its third 2017 interim dividend and indicative interim ex-dividend dates for 2019 dividend

Regulatory News:
The Board of Directors of Total (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT) met on
March 14, 2018 and declared a 2017 third interim dividend of €0.62 per
share, in accordance with the Board’s decision of October 26, 2017. This
is unchanged compared to the 2017 first and second interim dividends and
represents an increase of 1.6% compared to the 2016 third interim
dividend. The Board of Directors also decided to offer, under the
conditions set by the fourth resolution at the Combined Shareholders’
Meeting of May 26, 2017, the option for shareholders, including holders
of its American Depositary Shares (ADS), to receive the 2017 third
interim dividend in cash or in new shares of the Company.
The share price for the new shares to be issued as payment of the 2017
third interim dividend is set by the Board of Directors at €45.70. This
price is equal to the average opening price on Euronext Paris for the
twenty trading days preceding the Board of Directors on March 14, 2018,
reduced by the amount of the interim dividend, without any discount,
rounded up to the nearest cent. Shares issued as payment of the 2017
third interim dividend will carry immediate dividend rights. An
application will be made to admit the new shares for trading on the
Euronext Paris market.
The ex-dividend date for the 2017 third interim dividend is set for
March 19, 2018. Shareholders may select to receive the 2017 third
interim dividend payment in new shares during the period from March 19,
2018, to March 28, 2018, both dates inclusive, by instructing their
financial advisors.
For Total’s ADS, the ex-dividend date for the 2017 third interim
dividend is set for March 15, 2018. ADS holders may select to receive
the 2017 third interim dividend payment in new shares during the period
from March 19, 2018, to March 23, 2018, both dates inclusive, by
instructing their financial brokers.
Shareholders who do not select to receive the 2017 third interim
dividend payment in new shares within the specified timeframe will
receive the 2017 third interim dividend due to them in cash. The date
for the payment in cash is planned for April 9, 2018.
For shareholders who elect to receive the 2017 third interim dividend in
shares, the date for the delivery of the shares is planned for April 9,
2018. For holders of Total’s American Depositary Shares, the delivery of
the ADSs is planned for April 16, 2018.
If the amount of the 2017 third interim dividend for which the option is
exercised does not correspond to a whole number of shares, the
shareholders may opt to receive either the number of shares immediately
above, having paid a cash adjustment on the day they exercise their
option, or the number of shares immediately below, plus a balancing cash
adjustment.
Indicative interim ex-dividend dates for 2019 dividend
Subject to decisions by the Board of Directors and shareholders at the
2020 Annual Meeting to approve the 2019 financial statements and the
final dividend, the ex-dividend dates of the interim dividends and the
final dividend for 2019 will be:
-
September 27, 2019,
-
January 6, 2020,
-
March 30, 2020,
-
June 29, 2020.
The above ex-dividend dates relate to Total shares traded on the
Euronext Paris.
This press release contains inside information as per the definition
of Article 7 of regulation (UE) 596/2014.
* * * * *
