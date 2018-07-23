Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Total's North Sea oil platforms hit by 24-hour strike

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/23/2018 | 12:05pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: The logo of French oil giant Total is seen at La Defense business and financial district in Courbevoie

LONDON (Reuters) - Around 40 rig workers started a 24-hour strike on Monday on the Alwyn, Elgin and Dunbar platforms in the British North Sea, curbing gas flows to shore, but stored crude was expected to mitigate any oil supply disruption.

The strike began at 0500 GMT, said Unite, Britain's largest labour union. Unite and Total, which operates the platforms, earlier failed to agree over work shifts and pay, a union spokesman said.

The fields account for about 10 percent of Britain's gas output, while their oil production contributes about 45,000 to 50,000 barrels per day (bpd) to the Forties and Brent Blend crude streams.

Forties and Brent Blend are key oil grades used to set the dated Brent benchmark that prices over half of the world's oil trades.

Brent futures were 77 cents higher at $73.84 a barrel by 0936 GMT.

Gas traders said the strike had curbed flows to shore, helping boost the within-day wholesale gas price by more than 2 percent to 58.50 pence per therm. The contract had already been at multi-year highs for this time of year.

The affected fields contribute around 10 percent of the Forties stream, but supply can be supported by using stored crude. July loadings of Forties were set at 330,000 bpd and August at 271,000 bpd.

A Total spokeswoman confirmed that industrial action had gone ahead "despite the new proposals that were made by the company".

Early this month, Unite announced that its members working at the Total platforms would stop overtime and go on a series of 12- and 24-hour strikes starting on July 23.

The other 24-hour stoppages are slated to take place on Aug. 6 and 20, while the 12-hour ones will occur on July 30 and Aug. 13.

Total is seeking to extend the time workers at its fields spend offshore to three-week rotations instead of two to match the rota system at its newly acquired Maersk fields.

"However, we're pleased to be able to continue discussions with staff at the Shetland Gas Plant and remain committed to further consultation and open dialogue with offshore staff," the spokeswoman said.

"What is at stake here is to ensure the long-term sustainability of our business in the North Sea, to enhance overall safety and remain the most efficient in our operations."

Other strikes are looming in the North Sea. Union workers at services company Aker Solutions announced their decision to strike at Equinor non-producing Mariner platform, while 2,500 offshore oil service workers are being balloted for a possible separate strike.

Last week, 1,600 Norwegian rig drillers ended industrial action.

(Reporting by Shadia Nasralla, Ron Bousso and Julia Payne; additional reporting by Sabina Zawadzki, Editing by Dale Hudson and Louise Heavens)

By Julia Payne and Shadia Nasralla
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EQUINOR 0.52% 213.9 Delayed Quote.21.46%
TOTAL -0.29% 52.45 Real-time Quote.14.24%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:26pWAL MART STORES : Walmart to open 20 wholesale cash-and-carry stores in India in three years
AQ
01:26pBLONDER TONGUE LABS, INC. : Blonder Tongue Appoints Ronald Alterio as Vice President-Engineering, Chief Technology Officer
AC
01:26pVerizon Communications to report earnings July 24
GL
01:25pMANCHESTER UNITED : gaffer Jose Mourinho opens up on Anthony Martial's exit plan
AQ
01:25pINSOLVENCY AMENDMENT BILL TO BENEFIT ONE INDUSTRY : Opposition in Lok Sabha
AQ
01:25pOPUS BANK : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
01:25pCANADA'S COMBAT SHIP TEAM : We're Ready on Day One
PR
01:25pGlobal Wood Activated Carbon Market by Product, Application, End-User and Geography - Forecast to 2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
01:24pTELKOM SOC : lags in 4G speeds
AQ
01:24pNIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE : DiData showcases machine learning at Tour de France
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1HANG SENG : Cornerstones take 16 percent of China Tower's $8.7 billion Hong Kong IPO - sources
2BP : BP : Energy giants opening natural gas spigots, fueling profit rise
3RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC : RYANAIR : raises Laudamotion loss estimate to 150 million euros
4BINCKBANK : BINCKBANK ACHIEVES NET PROFIT OF  22.2 MILLION FOR 18H1 (17H1:  2.1 million)
5CNH INDUSTRIAL : New Fiat Chrysler boss must deliver Marchionne plan

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.