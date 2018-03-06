Totango Introduces Spark as the Fastest Way to Get Results in Customer Success

SAN FRANCISCO, March 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Totango, the leading provider of customer success solutions for the enterprise, today announced Spark, the fastest path to proven customer success results. Spark, the next generation customer success platform, guides enterprises by offering units of value - or SuccessBLOCs - which can be combined in any order to meet specific business objectives. Totango Co-Founder & CEO Guy Nirpaz introduced Spark at the sixth annual Customer Success Summit, where visionaries and leaders converge to connect and learn about new trends, best practices and innovative strategies for driving customer value. Nirpaz introduced Spark during his 9 a.m. keynote at the event, which is being held at the Palace Hotel in San Francisco, CA.

Adoption of Customer Success solutions has accelerated over the past few years among enterprises. Totango customer success products are used today by thousands of customer success professionals at leading companies including Citrix, Dimension Data, Zoom, and CA, to drive product adoption, retention and expansion. Spark is designed to facilitate the implementation, adoption, and impact of these initiatives across medium-size and large enterprises.



Each unit, or value component, includes a set of best practices, metrics, and communication templates to execute quickly and most effectively. The solution incorporates all data about the customer so users can make the most informed decisions. With Spark, organizations can get started in weeks, not months and they don’t need an army of consultants to drive the implementation.

“Customer Success organizations need to prove value in a timely manner,” said Guy Nirpaz, Co-founder and CEO, Totango. “It cannot take them months or years to show progress. We spent a lot of time listening to the market to determine what customers really needed to make their investment in Customer Success productive quickly. Spark was the answer - a series of units of value, each representing an integral part of the customer journey, that can be used right out of-the-box or customized to meet the needs of each enterprise.”

Customers will begin using Spark this month with official launch expected in late Spring.



To learn more about Spark, or to attend the second day of Customer Success Summit, visit: www.customersuccesssummit.com

About Totango

Totango is a leading enterprise customer success solution that enables companies to align around their customers to increase loyalty and customer lifetime value. Our solution connects all customer information so companies can proactively and intelligently engage with their customers to drive adoption, retention, expansion and referrals.

