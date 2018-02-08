Town of Atherton CA : Shred and E-Scrap Recycling Event

Posted on: February 8, 2018
Shred and E-Scrap Recycling Event
Shredding: Bring paper documents and confidential materials for safe and secure shredding done onsite. Limit 3 standard size bankers boxes (10'x12'x15') per household. Shred events last until the time listed or until the truck is full, whichever comes first. E-Scrap Recycling: Properly recycle your old electronics. Accepted items include TVs, computers, printers, monitors, cables/cords, cell phones, MP3 players, DVD players, laptops and more (working or not). Unacceptable Items: NO Household appliances like fans, floor heaters, smoke detectors, vacuum cleaners, cooktops, dishwashers, microwaves, ovens, stoves, refrigerators, freezers, or household hazardous waste.
