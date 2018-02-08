Log in
Town of Atherton CA : Shred and E-Scrap Recycling Event

02/08/2018
Posted on: February 8, 2018

Shred and E-Scrap Recycling Event

Shredding: Bring paper documents and confidential materials for safe and secure shredding done onsite. Limit 3 standard size bankers boxes (10'x12'x15') per household. Shred events last until the time listed or until the truck is full, whichever comes first. E-Scrap Recycling: Properly recycle your old electronics. Accepted items include TVs, computers, printers, monitors, cables/cords, cell phones, MP3 players, DVD players, laptops and more (working or not). Unacceptable Items: NO Household appliances like fans, floor heaters, smoke detectors, vacuum cleaners, cooktops, dishwashers, microwaves, ovens, stoves, refrigerators, freezers, or household hazardous waste.

Town of Atherton, CA published this content on 08 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2018 22:00:04 UTC.

