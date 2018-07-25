Log in
Town of Ojai CA : City of Ojai to hold a Ribbon Cutting for Battery Electric Landscaping Equipment on August 2 at Libbey Park

07/25/2018 | 03:08am CEST

The City of Ojai along with the Ventura County Air Pollution Control District will hold a Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony August 2, 2018 in downtown Libbey Park at 11 am to display and describe the newly acquired equipment that will service the municipal park and landscape maintenance needs of the City.

The California Air Resources Board projects that by the early 2020s air pollution from gasoline-powered lawn and garden equipment will exceed the combined emissions from all passenger vehicles (see attached flyer). While passenger vehicle emissions are expected to decline dramatically due to the introduction of much cleaner vehicles, manufacturers of small off-road engines have been slow to adopt similar pollution control technologies for gasoline-powered lawn and garden equipment. The path to cleaner air lies in a new generation of electric equipment including mowers, line trimmers, chain saws and blowers.

Disclaimer

Town of Ojai, CA published this content on 25 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2018 01:07:07 UTC
