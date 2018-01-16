Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexEconomic EventsPress releases

Town of Sunnyvale TX : Unified Development Ordinance - Input Sought

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/16/2018 | 06:49pm CET
The Town of Sunnyvale is working to adopt a Unified Development Ordinance (UDO). Over the last two years, the Town Council and the Town's Planning & Zoning Commission have held multiple workshops and meetings to review, revise, and consolidate the Town's current development regulations from three different documents into one cohesive document.

Please review the document below and provide any feedback to Rashad Jackson. The Town Council will will meet with the Planning & Zoning Commission at a Joint Workshop on Monday, February 19th, at approximately 7:30 p.m. The Town Council will then consider adopting the Unified Development Ordinance at their Regular Meeting scheduled for Monday, March 26th, at 7 p.m.

Town of Sunnyvale, TX published this content on 16 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 January 2018 17:49:08 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:19p CITY OF LAFAYETTE LA : Transit System Closure Due to Adverse Weather Conditions
07:16p NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
07:16p NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
07:09p EUROPEAN UNION : Summary of Conclusions SMSG meeting 8 November 2017
07:04p ACC AMERICAN CHEMISTRY COUNCIL : Urges House Passage of Tariff Relief Bill
07:04p PENOBSCOT BAY REGIONAL CHAMBER OF COMMERCE : Apprenticeships at MCHT farm preserves offer unique opportunities for new farmers
07:04p EUROPEAN UNION : Summary of Conclusions Joint BoS SMSG meeting 8 November 2017
06:59p CITY OF FARGO ND : This week's Welness Trends Workshop featuring ancient grains and plant proteins is full
06:58p French startup launches hydrogen-powered bicycles
06:55p Smaller Originators Will Follow Top Lenders Lead in Making Homeowners Insurance Part of the Digital Mortgage, Says Matic CEO
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : In a major Machine Reading milestone, Microsoft creates an AI that reads a..
2ERICSSON : ERICSSON : Announces Write Downs and US Tax Reform Charge
3BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : Airbus Boss Takes Aim at Trump's Trade Stance
4DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR : DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR PLC.: Dialog Semiconductor Introduces the First Configurable Mixed..
5Citigroup reports $18 billion loss on one-time tax items

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.