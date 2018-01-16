Town of Sunnyvale TX : Unified Development Ordinance - Input Sought

The Town of Sunnyvale is working to adopt a Unified Development Ordinance (UDO). Over the last two years, the Town Council and the Town's Planning & Zoning Commission have held multiple workshops and meetings to review, revise, and consolidate the Town's current development regulations from three different documents into one cohesive document.

Please review the document below and provide any feedback to Rashad Jackson. The Town Council will will meet with the Planning & Zoning Commission at a Joint Workshop on Monday, February 19th, at approximately 7:30 p.m. The Town Council will then consider adopting the Unified Development Ordinance at their Regular Meeting scheduled for Monday, March 26th, at 7 p.m.

