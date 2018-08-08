Log in
Toyo Engineering : Awarded Expansion of Naphtha Cracking Furnace Project in Japan

08/08/2018 | 03:12am CEST

Toyo Engineering Corporation (TOYO, President and CEO Haruo Nagamatsu) was awarded an expansion of naphtha cracking furnaces project from Maruzen Petrochemical Co., Ltd. to increase ethylene production at its Chiba Plant. TOYO had participated in this project from basic design stage and highly appreciated by the client for optimum design and proposals to emphasize shortest construction period.

Since 1967 when received an order of the third Ethylene Plant at Chiba Plant, TOYO continued to execute various projects of the client for many years. Based on these experiences, TOYO will carry out this project towards completion scheduled in 2020 under the safety-first policy.

TOYO's domestic subsidiary, TEC Project Services Corporation (TPS), will mainly take part in the construction work. TOYO and TPS will cooperate to promote sales development in domestic market and expand their business in Japan.

Disclaimer

Toyo Engineering Corporation published this content on 08 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2018 01:11:00 UTC
