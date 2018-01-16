Toyoda Gosei Develops Large Plastic Roof Panels for Use on Fuel Cell Bus

Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd. has developed large plastic roof panels that will
be used on a fuel cell bus to be launched by Toyota Motor Corporation in
2018. More than 100 of these buses will be put into use in the Tokyo
metropolitan region as it readies for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and
Paralympics. Toyoda Gosei will contribute to the shift to a hydrogen
society through use of its lightweight plastic products in fuel cell
vehicles.
Large plastic roof panel for fuel cell bus (Photo: Business Wire)
Plastic panels have the advantage of being lighter than metal, but have
suffered from inferior strength. Toyoda Gosei has developed a plastic
material that can be made thinner while also improving impact and heat
resistance, making them suitable for use on vehicle exteriors and
contributing to weight reduction. In addition to the new material, the
company also relied on its technology for high precision molding that
gives a consistent thickness to large parts. These roof panels will be
installed above the fuel cell stacks and high pressure hydrogen tanks,
with a structure that allows them to be opened and closed for
inspections and other purposes.
Toyoda Gosei has previously developed and produced many different large
precision plastic parts, such as radiator grilles. Electric and fuel
cell vehicles are expected to come into wider use in the coming years,
and as demands for longer cruising ranges increase, Toyoda Gosei will
take advantage of the plastic material and molding technologies to meet
needs for lighter weight vehicle bodies.
About Toyoda Gosei
Established in 1949 and headquartered in
Kiyosu, Aichi Prefecture, Japan, Toyoda Gosei is a leading specialty
manufacturer of rubber and plastic automotive parts and LEDs. Today, the
Toyoda Gosei Group provides a variety of high-quality products
internationally, with a network of approximately 100 plants and offices
in 18 countries and regions. Through its flexible, integrated global
supply system and leading-edge technologies for automotive safety,
comfort, and environmental preservation, Toyoda Gosei is a global
supplier that aims to deliver the highest levels of quality, innovation,
and satisfaction to customers worldwide.
