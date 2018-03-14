Toyoda Gosei Establishes New Plant in Japan to Produce High Pressure Hydrogen Tanks for FCVs

Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd. has established a new plant in the city of Inabe,
Mie Prefecture, Japan to produce high pressure hydrogen tanks, a crucial
component of fuel cell vehicles (FCVs). Preparations for the start of
production are currently underway.
Production capacity at the new plant for these tanks will be built up
gradually to meet growth in demand with the expected increase in number
of FCV models as these vehicles come into wider use.
Toyoda Gosei is accelerating the development of products for automobile
electrification in its operations, including development of lightweight
parts by taking advantage of its strengths as a specialist in the field
of rubber and plastics. It will continue to contribute to the improved
environmental performance of automobiles in the future.
|
|
Outline of New Plant
|
1. Name
|
|
Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd. Inabe Plant
|
2. Location
|
|
Fujiwara Industrial Park, Inabe, Mie Pref., Japan
|
3. Products
|
|
High pressure hydrogen tanks
|
4. Area
|
|
Land approx. 130,000 m2, buildings approx. 21,000 m2
|
5. Employees
|
|
Approx. 100
|
About Toyoda Gosei
Established in 1949 and headquartered in
Kiyosu, Aichi Prefecture, Japan, Toyoda Gosei is a leading specialty
manufacturer of rubber and plastic automotive parts and LEDs. Today, the
Toyoda Gosei Group provides a variety of high-quality products
internationally, with a network of approximately 100 plants and offices
in 18 countries and regions. Through its flexible, integrated global
supply system and leading-edge technologies for automotive safety,
comfort, and environmental preservation, Toyoda Gosei is a global
supplier that aims to deliver the highest levels of quality, innovation,
and satisfaction to customers worldwide.
