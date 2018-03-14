Toyoda Gosei Establishes New Plant in Japan to Produce High Pressure Hydrogen Tanks for FCVs

Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd. has established a new plant in the city of Inabe, Mie Prefecture, Japan to produce high pressure hydrogen tanks, a crucial component of fuel cell vehicles (FCVs). Preparations for the start of production are currently underway.

Production capacity at the new plant for these tanks will be built up gradually to meet growth in demand with the expected increase in number of FCV models as these vehicles come into wider use.

Toyoda Gosei is accelerating the development of products for automobile electrification in its operations, including development of lightweight parts by taking advantage of its strengths as a specialist in the field of rubber and plastics. It will continue to contribute to the improved environmental performance of automobiles in the future.

Outline of New Plant 1. Name Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd. Inabe Plant 2. Location Fujiwara Industrial Park, Inabe, Mie Pref., Japan 3. Products High pressure hydrogen tanks 4. Area Land approx. 130,000 m2, buildings approx. 21,000 m2 5. Employees Approx. 100

About Toyoda Gosei

Established in 1949 and headquartered in Kiyosu, Aichi Prefecture, Japan, Toyoda Gosei is a leading specialty manufacturer of rubber and plastic automotive parts and LEDs. Today, the Toyoda Gosei Group provides a variety of high-quality products internationally, with a network of approximately 100 plants and offices in 18 countries and regions. Through its flexible, integrated global supply system and leading-edge technologies for automotive safety, comfort, and environmental preservation, Toyoda Gosei is a global supplier that aims to deliver the highest levels of quality, innovation, and satisfaction to customers worldwide.

