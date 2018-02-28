Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Toyota to build new Auris car at UK plant in Brexit boost for May

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/28/2018 | 01:35pm CET
FILE PHOTO: New Toyota cars are transported from their manufacturing facility in Burnaston

LONDON (Reuters) - Toyota said on Wednesday it will build the next generation of its Auris car in England in a welcome boost to Prime Minister Theresa May as Britain leaves the European Union, confirming a previous Reuters report.

The Japanese carmaker will make its new Auris hatchback at Burnaston, Derbyshire, replacing the current run of the model made there, the company said in a statement.

Sources told Reuters last year that Toyota planned to build the model in Britain on the assumption that ministers will secure a transitional Brexit deal designed to maintain current trading conditions until at least the end of 2020.

The automaker said free trade was important for the future.

"With around 85 percent of our UK vehicle production exported to European markets, continued free and frictionless trade between the UK and Europe will be vital for future success," said Toyota Europe President and CEO Johan van Zyl in Wednesday's statement.

Business minister Greg Clark hailed the announcement and said Britain's automotive sector was one of the most productive in the world, adding "this government will continue work to create the best possible environment."

Carmakers are worried that without the right Brexit deal, their factories could be subject to tariffs and trade barriers, adding to costs and risking the long-term viability of sites.

Toyota's Burnaston plant churned out 144,000 models last year, down 20 percent from 2016 according to industry data, as its current line-up of models neared the end of their product life cycle.

Nearly one in five of those cars were Avensis models, according to a source familiar with the situation. The firm did not comment on the future of the model in its statement on Wednesday.

A Toyota spokesman later declined to comment or speculate on the Avensis.

(Editing by Stephen Addison)

By Costas Pitas

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:49pWall Street on course for February loss, first in 10 months
RE
01:48pFutures little changed amid a dip in oil prices
RE
01:43pFed's Powell sends world stocks reeling to end turbulent February
RE
01:43pFed's Powell sends world stocks reeling to end turbulent February
RE
01:43pFed's Powell sends world stocks reeling to end turbulent February
RE
01:37pEXCLUSIVE - BAYER TO WIN EU APPROVAL FOR $62.5 BILLION MONSANTO DEAL : sources
RE
01:37pBILL GATES : cryptocurrencies have 'caused deaths in a fairly direct way'
AQ
01:35pToyota to build new Auris car at UK plant in Brexit boost for May
RE
01:29pBooker shareholders back Tesco takeover at general meeting
RE
01:28pINDUSLND BANK : IndusInd Bank, Ripple tie up for cross border remittances
AQ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AHOLD DELHAIZE : AHOLD DELHAIZE : Net Income Rose More Than Four-fold in 4Q
2BAYER : BAYER : 4Q Net Profit Slumped on U.S. Tax Reform
3DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR : DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR PLC.: REPORTS RESULTS FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER ENDED 31 DECEMBER 201..
4Oil struggles to shake off concern over demand after China data
5NORSK HYDRO : NORSK HYDRO: Hydro prepares to reduce Alunorte production by 50%

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.