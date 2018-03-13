Track and Trace Solutions (Plant Manager, Checkweigher, Barcode Scanner, Monitoring) Market - Global Forecast to 2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Track
and Trace Solutions Market by Type (Plant Manager, Checkweigher, Barcode
Scanner, Monitoring), Technology (2D Barcode, RFID), Application
(Serialization, Aggregations, Reporting), End User - Global Forecast to
2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering
The track and trace solutions market is expected to reach USD 3.93
billion by 2023 from USD 1.65 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 18.9%.
The growth of this market is mainly attributed to the stringent
regulations and standards for the implementation of serialization,
increasing focus of manufacturers on brand protection, growth in the
medical devices and pharmaceutical industries, and rising number of
packaging related product recalls. However, the high cost of
serialization and aggregation is expected to hinder the growth of this
market up to a certain extent.
Growth in this market is driven by a number of factors, such as the
growing pharmaceutical and medical devices market, increasing focus of
prominent players on emerging Asian countries, increasing healthcare
expenditure, and rising awareness on advanced track and trace solutions.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
-
Stringent Regulations & Standards For The Implementation Of
Serialization
-
Increasing Focus Of Manufacturers On Brand Protection
-
Growth In The Number Of Packaging-Related Product Recalls
-
Growth In The Medical Devices And Pharmaceutical Industries
Restraint
-
High Costs Associated With Serialization And Aggregation
Opportunities
-
Growing Number Of Manufacturing Facilities In Developing Regions
-
Technological Advancements
Challenge
-
Lack Of Common Standards For Serialization And Aggregation
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Premium Insights
5. Market Overview
6. Industry Insights
7. Track And Trace Solutions Market, By Type
8. Track And Trace Solutions Market, By Technology
9. Track And Trace Solutions Market, By Application
10. Track And Trace Solutions Market, By End User
11. Track And Trace Solutions Market, By Region
12. Competitive Landscape
13. Company Profiles
-
Acg Worldwide
-
Adents
-
Antares Vision
-
Axway
-
Krber Medipak Systems
-
Mettler Toledo
-
Optel Group
-
Sea Vision
-
Siemens
-
Systech
-
Tracelink
-
Xyntek
-
Zebra Technologies
