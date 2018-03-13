Log in
Track and Trace Solutions (Plant Manager, Checkweigher, Barcode Scanner, Monitoring) Market - Global Forecast to 2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

03/13/2018 | 05:38pm CET

The "Track and Trace Solutions Market by Type (Plant Manager, Checkweigher, Barcode Scanner, Monitoring), Technology (2D Barcode, RFID), Application (Serialization, Aggregations, Reporting), End User - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering

The track and trace solutions market is expected to reach USD 3.93 billion by 2023 from USD 1.65 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 18.9%.

The growth of this market is mainly attributed to the stringent regulations and standards for the implementation of serialization, increasing focus of manufacturers on brand protection, growth in the medical devices and pharmaceutical industries, and rising number of packaging related product recalls. However, the high cost of serialization and aggregation is expected to hinder the growth of this market up to a certain extent.

Growth in this market is driven by a number of factors, such as the growing pharmaceutical and medical devices market, increasing focus of prominent players on emerging Asian countries, increasing healthcare expenditure, and rising awareness on advanced track and trace solutions.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Stringent Regulations & Standards For The Implementation Of Serialization
  • Increasing Focus Of Manufacturers On Brand Protection
  • Growth In The Number Of Packaging-Related Product Recalls
  • Growth In The Medical Devices And Pharmaceutical Industries

Restraint

  • High Costs Associated With Serialization And Aggregation

Opportunities

  • Growing Number Of Manufacturing Facilities In Developing Regions
  • Technological Advancements

Challenge

  • Lack Of Common Standards For Serialization And Aggregation

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Premium Insights

5. Market Overview

6. Industry Insights

7. Track And Trace Solutions Market, By Type

8. Track And Trace Solutions Market, By Technology

9. Track And Trace Solutions Market, By Application

10. Track And Trace Solutions Market, By End User

11. Track And Trace Solutions Market, By Region

12. Competitive Landscape

13. Company Profiles

  • Acg Worldwide
  • Adents
  • Antares Vision
  • Axway
  • Krber Medipak Systems
  • Mettler Toledo
  • Optel Group
  • Sea Vision
  • Siemens
  • Systech
  • Tracelink
  • Xyntek
  • Zebra Technologies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/mkbc32/track_and_trace?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
