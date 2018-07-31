Log in
Trade Tensions Hits China's Factory Activity in July

07/31/2018 | 03:31am CEST

BEIJING--An official gauge of China's factory activity dropped to a five-month low in July, adding to recent signs of slowing economic momentum amid rising trade tensions with the U.S.

The official manufacturing purchasing managers' index fell to 51.2 from June's 51.5, data released by the National Bureau of Statistics showed Tuesday.

A combination of factors, including rising trade tensions and disruptions caused by extreme weather conditions, contributed to the slowdown, according to Zhao Qinghe, an analyst with the statistics bureau.

Despite July's fall, the index has now stayed above the 50 mark, which separates an expansion of activity from a contraction, for nearly two years.

The July reading came in slightly below a forecast of 51.3 from a Wall Street Journal poll of economists.

A subindex measuring production dropped to 53.0 from 53.6, while the new orders index fell to 52.3 from 53.2. The new export subindex--an indicator of external demand for Chinese goods--held steady at 49.8 in July.

China's official nonmanufacturing PMI, also released Tuesday, also fell to 54.0 in July from 55.0 in June.

Write to Liyan Qi at [email protected]

