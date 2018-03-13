Tradeshift : Partners With Canon Business Process Services

Strategic Agreement Expands Canon’s Efforts to Help Clients Greatly Improve Their Supply Chains

Tradeshift, the business commerce company, today announced a partnership with Canon Business Process Services, Inc. (Canon), a provider of business process outsourcing services and technology. Canon will utilize Tradeshift’s platform to help its clients digitize their supply chain including source-to-pay (S2P) processes. The Tradeshift and Canon partnership will help Fortune 1000 companies reach the highest levels of S2P performance.

According to McKinsey & Company, digital transformations to a company’s supply chain can help decrease operational costs up to 30 percent, reduce lost sales by up to 75 percent, decrease inventories of up to 75 percent, and significantly boost the agility of its supply chain.

“Digitally transforming the supply chain is critical for organizations that want to maintain agility and competitiveness,” said Joe Marciano, president and CEO of Canon Business Process Services. “This partnership with Tradeshift enables us to digitally transform our clients’ source-to-pay process resulting in better overall management of their business.”

By combining Tradeshift’s capabilities, Canon’s proven “people, process and technology” value proposition is further enhanced for clients with maturing technology initiatives. Clients can elevate any area within their S2P processes, such as e-invoicing, accounts payable automation and supplier master data management, to attain best-in-class benchmarks, drive savings, and improve the health and agility of their supply chains.

“We view this strategic partnership as a way for joint customers to strengthen their supply chain processes," said John Sibley, Vice President, Global Alliances and Channels at Tradeshift. “This partnership offers a range of solutions that allow businesses to take even greater control over their source-to-pay process.”

To learn more about the benefits of Canon’s process design and implementation expertise combined with Tradeshift’s S2P platform and business commerce capabilities, please visit: Canon Source-to-Pay Outsourcing Services.

About Tradeshift

Founded in 2010, Tradeshift is the world’s largest business commerce platform that connects buyers and sellers. Tradeshift connects over 1.5 million companies across 190 countries, is on track to process over half a trillion USD in transaction value, and has a marketplace containing 28 million SKUs. It offers solutions for procure to pay, supplier engagement and financial services, and enables companies and partners to build custom or commercial apps on its business commerce platform. Tradeshift is headquartered in San Francisco, with offices in Copenhagen, New York, London, Paris, Suzhou, Tokyo, Munich, Frankfurt, Sydney, Bucharest, Oslo, Stockholm, and Kuala Lumpur.

About Canon Business Process Services (Canon)

Canon helps clients improve business agility, accelerate digital transformation and manage an increasingly evolving workforce. We solve these challenges by leveraging our experienced team backed by Six Sigma expertise and best-in-class technology. With professionals across the US and in the Philippines, we have been named a Global Outsourcing 100 Leader in 2018 by IAOP for the twelfth straight year. Canon Business Process Services is a wholly owned subsidiary of Canon U.S.A., Inc. Learn more at cbps.canon.com and follow us on Twitter @CanonBPO.

