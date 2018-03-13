Tradeshift : Partners With Canon Business Process Services

Tradeshift,
the business commerce company, today announced a partnership with Canon
Business Process Services, Inc. (Canon), a provider of business process
outsourcing services and technology. Canon will utilize Tradeshift’s
platform to help its clients digitize their supply chain including
source-to-pay (S2P) processes. The Tradeshift and Canon partnership will
help Fortune 1000 companies reach the highest levels of S2P performance.
According to McKinsey
& Company, digital transformations to a company’s supply chain
can help decrease operational costs up to 30 percent, reduce lost sales
by up to 75 percent, decrease inventories of up to 75 percent, and
significantly boost the agility of its supply chain.
“Digitally transforming the supply chain is critical for organizations
that want to maintain agility and competitiveness,” said Joe Marciano,
president and CEO of Canon Business Process Services. “This partnership
with Tradeshift enables us to digitally transform our clients’
source-to-pay process resulting in better overall management of their
business.”
By combining Tradeshift’s capabilities, Canon’s proven “people, process
and technology” value proposition is further enhanced for clients with
maturing technology initiatives. Clients can elevate any area within
their S2P processes, such as e-invoicing, accounts payable automation
and supplier master data management, to attain best-in-class benchmarks,
drive savings, and improve the health and agility of their supply chains.
“We view this strategic partnership as a way for joint customers to
strengthen their supply chain processes," said John Sibley, Vice
President, Global Alliances and Channels at Tradeshift. “This
partnership offers a range of solutions that allow businesses to take
even greater control over their source-to-pay process.”
To learn more about the benefits of Canon’s process design and
implementation expertise combined with Tradeshift’s S2P platform and
business commerce capabilities, please visit: Canon
Source-to-Pay Outsourcing Services.
About Tradeshift
Founded in 2010, Tradeshift is the world’s largest business commerce
platform that connects buyers and sellers. Tradeshift connects over 1.5
million companies across 190 countries, is on track to process over half
a trillion USD in transaction value, and has a marketplace containing 28
million SKUs. It offers solutions for procure to pay, supplier
engagement and financial services, and enables companies and partners to
build custom or commercial apps on its business commerce platform.
Tradeshift is headquartered in San Francisco, with offices in
Copenhagen, New York, London, Paris, Suzhou, Tokyo, Munich, Frankfurt,
Sydney, Bucharest, Oslo, Stockholm, and Kuala Lumpur.
About Canon Business Process Services (Canon)
Canon helps clients improve business agility, accelerate digital
transformation and manage an increasingly evolving workforce. We solve
these challenges by leveraging our experienced team backed by Six Sigma
expertise and best-in-class technology. With professionals across the US
and in the Philippines, we have been named a Global Outsourcing 100
Leader in 2018 by IAOP for the twelfth straight year. Canon Business
Process Services is a wholly owned subsidiary of Canon U.S.A., Inc.
Learn more at cbps.canon.com
and follow us on Twitter @CanonBPO.
