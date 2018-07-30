Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Trading firm Jane Street to move jobs to Amsterdam from London - ANP

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/30/2018 | 03:19pm CEST

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Trading firm Jane Street, one of the largest players in exchange-traded funds, will relocate activities to Amsterdam from London, national Dutch news agency ANP reported on Monday, without providing details.

A Jane Street office in the Dutch capital will serve European clients after Britain leaves the European Union next year, the ANP said.

No one at Jane Street could immediately be reached for comment.

The Dutch capital, with high-speed digital infrastructure in the heart of Western Europe, has become a favourite destination for trading businesses looking for an alternative to the London City financial district.

With offices in New York and Hong Kong, Jane Street traded roughly $1.7 trillion (£1.29 trillion) in ETFs globally in 2017.

Earlier this month Chicago’s Cboe Global Markets (CBOE.O) and the London Stock Exchange Group (LSE.L), two of the world's largest exchanges, said they would open venues in Amsterdam due to Britain’s departure from the bloc next March.

Amsterdam has already won business from platforms including Tradeweb and MarketAxess.

London-based foreign exchange and fixed income trading platform NEX (NXGN.L), which is being taken over by U.S. exchange CME (CME.O), is also opening an EU base in the Dutch financial capital.

(Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:25pKoch Network Criticizes Trump Trade Policy at Donor Meeting -- 2nd Update
DJ
03:23pWall Street set to open higher on strong Caterpillar earnings
RE
03:19pTrading firm Jane Street to move jobs to Amsterdam from London - ANP
RE
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:07pGerman, Spanish inflation remain above ECB target in July
RE
03:05pPhone monopoly is big prize in Ethiopia sell-off
RE
03:05pCryptoNewsAudio Announces Audio Press Release (APR) on Virtual Crypto Technologies Inc. Leading Sector as Digital Currency Makes Its Way to Mainstream
NE
03:01pCryptoNewsAudio Announces Audio Press Release (APR) on Virtual Crypto Technologies Inc. Leading Sector as Digital Currency Makes Its Way to Mainstream
AQ
02:57pGlobal stocks steady before central bank tests
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG : SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS : 3Q Profit Falls on Forex Hit
2HEINEKEN : HEINEKEN : hit as Brazil, currencies force margin outlook cut
3CLIPPER LOGISTICS PLC : CLIPPER LOGISTICS : Preliminary Results
4DIALIGHT PLC : DIALIGHT : Half year results
5CATERPILLAR : CATERPILLAR : raises 2018 profit outlook, beats quarterly estimates

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.