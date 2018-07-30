Trading firm Jane Street to move jobs to Amsterdam from London - ANP

A Jane Street office in the Dutch capital will serve European clients after Britain leaves the European Union next year, the ANP said.

No one at Jane Street could immediately be reached for comment.

The Dutch capital, with high-speed digital infrastructure in the heart of Western Europe, has become a favourite destination for trading businesses looking for an alternative to the London City financial district.

With offices in New York and Hong Kong, Jane Street traded roughly $1.7 trillion (£1.29 trillion) in ETFs globally in 2017.

Earlier this month Chicago’s Cboe Global Markets (CBOE.O) and the London Stock Exchange Group (LSE.L), two of the world's largest exchanges, said they would open venues in Amsterdam due to Britain’s departure from the bloc next March.

Amsterdam has already won business from platforms including Tradeweb and MarketAxess.

London-based foreign exchange and fixed income trading platform NEX (NXGN.L), which is being taken over by U.S. exchange CME (CME.O), is also opening an EU base in the Dutch financial capital.

(Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Hugh Lawson)