Traka Resources : 8 Jan 2018 - Mt Cattlin North JV Exploration Program

Traka Resources Limited

Patrick Verbeek Managing Director

43 Ventnor Avenue West Perth 6005 Western Australia

www.trakaresources.com.au

Investor Enquiries:[email protected]

8 January 2018

Mt Cattlin North JV - exploration program update

Galaxy Resources Limited (Galaxy), as manager of the Mt Cattlin North Joint Venture, has informed Traka that 8 kilometres of Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) has been completed on the joint venture tenement (EL74/401). The GPR has successfully identified a number of pegmatite targets.

Two scout drill programs are currently being planned to test these targets. The drilling is imminent but subject to wet weather and/or total vehicle movement bans in hot weather. Program details will be provided once they become available.

Traka has a 20% free carried joint venture interest in the Mt Cattlin North Joint Venture tenements. The southern boundary of the joint venture tenements is about 1 kilometre north of Galaxy's Mt Cattlin lithium tantalum mining operation (Figure 1). A number of pegmatite dykes peripheral to a large granitic body east of the Mt Cattlin mine and joint venture tenements are potential sources of additional ore to the existing mining operation.

Patrick Verbeek Managing Director

Figure 1: Location diagram of the Mt Cattlin North JV tenements in relation to the Mt Cattlin Lithium Tantalum Mine.

