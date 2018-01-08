Log in
Traka Resources : 8 Jan 2018 - Mt Cattlin North JV Exploration Program

01/08/2018 | 03:34am CET

Traka Resources Limited

ABN 63 103 323 173

ASX Shareholders

Report

Enquiries regarding this announcement and company business may be directed to:

Patrick Verbeek Managing DirectorGround Floor

43 Ventnor Avenue West Perth 6005 Western Australia

Tel: (+61) 8 9322 1655 Fax: (+61) 8 9322 9144www.trakaresources.com.au

Investor Enquiries:[email protected]

ASX Code:

8 January 2018

Company Announcements ASX Limited

Level 10, 20 Bond Street Sydney NSW 2000

Mt Cattlin North JV - exploration program update

Galaxy Resources Limited (Galaxy), as manager of the Mt Cattlin North Joint Venture, has informed Traka that 8 kilometres of Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) has been completed on the joint venture tenement (EL74/401). The GPR has successfully identified a number of pegmatite targets.

Two scout drill programs are currently being planned to test these targets. The drilling is imminent but subject to wet weather and/or total vehicle movement bans in hot weather. Program details will be provided once they become available.

Traka has a 20% free carried joint venture interest in the Mt Cattlin North Joint Venture tenements. The southern boundary of the joint venture tenements is about 1 kilometre north of Galaxy's Mt Cattlin lithium tantalum mining operation (Figure 1). A number of pegmatite dykes peripheral to a large granitic body east of the Mt Cattlin mine and joint venture tenements are potential sources of additional ore to the existing mining operation.

Patrick Verbeek Managing Director

"TKL"

Figure 1: Location diagram of the Mt Cattlin North JV tenements in relation to the Mt Cattlin Lithium Tantalum Mine.

2

Traka Resources Limited published this content on 08 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 January 2018 02:34:09 UTC.

