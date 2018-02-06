Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) 2017-2027: Granular Ten-Year Market Forecasts Segmented by Application and Technology - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Transparent
Conductive Films (TCF) 2017-2027: Forecasts, Markets, Technologies"
This report provides the most comprehensive and authoritative view of
the transparent conductive film (TCF) industry. In particular, it
provides:
Market forecasts: Granular ten-year market forecasts segmented by
application and technology. The forecasts are provided in value and sqm
area.
Technology assessment: Detailed, data-driven and insightful analysis of
all the existing and emerging transparent conducting layer technologies
including ITO film, ITO glass, silver nanowires, silver nanoparticles,
various metal mesh technologies (photolithography, direct printing,
embossing, hybrid, and so on), graphene, carbon nanotubes, PEDOT, and
others.
Application analysis: Market size and trend analysis of end applications
such mobile phones, tablets, notebooks, smart watches, standalone touch
monitors, automotive touch screens by size, AiOs, OLED lighting, in-mold
electronics, smart windows, and emerging thin film PV such as OPV, DSSC
and perovskites.
Company profiles: Critical and interview-based assessment and SWOT
analysis of more than 40 companies active in the TCF industry. Coverage
of 70 other players in the TCF value chain.
This report is based upon years of research as we have been tracking and
analysing TCF industry since 2008. In this time we have witnessed
first-hand the rise and fall of technologies and companies, and
correctly predicted the consolidation period of the past few years.
This market study is the distilled and processed result of our
continuous endeavours. Each year we have learned more about the market
trends, the key questions, latest prices, etc, and fine-tuned our
analysis, insight and forecasts to reflect the latest.
The transparent conductive film (TCF) industry will leave behind its
years of sluggish grow to achieve rapid growth, serving a size of more
than 60 million square meter (sqm) per year (glass based layers
excluded) . Indeed, this industry is entering a new phase. Some ITO
alternatives have matured, receiving increasing market adoption. Indeed,
analyst Research finds that ITO alternative TCFs will become $400m+
market by 2027, although not all alternatives will benefit equally.
New market opportunities are emerging, changing the prospects of various
technologies and increasing the demand overall in the coming years. In
fact, analyst Research forecasts that these new market opportunities
will grow to represent nearly 45% of the total TCF market in 2027, up
from
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Technology Assessment
3. Applications
4. Company Interviews
5. Company Profiles
