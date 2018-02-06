Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) 2017-2027: Granular Ten-Year Market Forecasts Segmented by Application and Technology - ResearchAndMarkets.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/06/2018 | 11:00am CET

The "Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) 2017-2027: Forecasts, Markets, Technologies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides the most comprehensive and authoritative view of the transparent conductive film (TCF) industry. In particular, it provides:

Market forecasts: Granular ten-year market forecasts segmented by application and technology. The forecasts are provided in value and sqm area.

Technology assessment: Detailed, data-driven and insightful analysis of all the existing and emerging transparent conducting layer technologies including ITO film, ITO glass, silver nanowires, silver nanoparticles, various metal mesh technologies (photolithography, direct printing, embossing, hybrid, and so on), graphene, carbon nanotubes, PEDOT, and others.

Application analysis: Market size and trend analysis of end applications such mobile phones, tablets, notebooks, smart watches, standalone touch monitors, automotive touch screens by size, AiOs, OLED lighting, in-mold electronics, smart windows, and emerging thin film PV such as OPV, DSSC and perovskites.

Company profiles: Critical and interview-based assessment and SWOT analysis of more than 40 companies active in the TCF industry. Coverage of 70 other players in the TCF value chain.

This report is based upon years of research as we have been tracking and analysing TCF industry since 2008. In this time we have witnessed first-hand the rise and fall of technologies and companies, and correctly predicted the consolidation period of the past few years.

This market study is the distilled and processed result of our continuous endeavours. Each year we have learned more about the market trends, the key questions, latest prices, etc, and fine-tuned our analysis, insight and forecasts to reflect the latest.

The transparent conductive film (TCF) industry will leave behind its years of sluggish grow to achieve rapid growth, serving a size of more than 60 million square meter (sqm) per year (glass based layers excluded) . Indeed, this industry is entering a new phase. Some ITO alternatives have matured, receiving increasing market adoption. Indeed, analyst Research finds that ITO alternative TCFs will become $400m+ market by 2027, although not all alternatives will benefit equally.

New market opportunities are emerging, changing the prospects of various technologies and increasing the demand overall in the coming years. In fact, analyst Research forecasts that these new market opportunities will grow to represent nearly 45% of the total TCF market in 2027, up from

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Technology Assessment

3. Applications

4. Company Interviews

5. Company Profiles

Companies Mentioned

  • 3M, USA
  • Agfa-Gevaert, Belgium
  • Bluestone Global Tech, USA
  • Charmtron Inc
  • Chasm Technologies, USA
  • Chasm(ex SWeNT)
  • Cheil Industries, South Korea
  • Duke University, USA
  • E-Fly Optoelectronic Materials Co., Ltd.
  • ELK, South Korea
  • Eastman Kodak, USA
  • Graphenea
  • Gunze Ltd, Japan
  • Haydale Ltd
  • Heraeus, Germany
  • Hitachi Chemical, Japan
  • Holst Center, Netherlands
  • Iljin Display, South Korea
  • NanoIntegris
  • Nanogap, Spain
  • O-Film, China
  • OCSiAl
  • PolyIC, Germany
  • Polychem UV/EB, Taiwan
  • Power Booster, China
  • Promethean Particles
  • Rice University, USA
  • Rolith, USA
  • Samsung Electronics, South Korea
  • Sang Bo Corporation (SBK), South Korea
  • Seashell Technology, USA
  • Sekisui Nano Coat Technology Ltd., Japan
  • Young Fast Optoelectronics, Taiwan
  • Zytronic, UK
  • Zyvex

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/q3njlf/transparent?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:05a LENOVO : Datacentrix takes the honour of hosting annual Barloworld Tech Day
11:04a THE ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND PLC : - Stabilisation Notice
11:03a Boeing signs nearly $1 billion of services deals, eyes $50 billion target
11:03a Japan Tobacco to launch new smokeless product this year
11:03a GLOBAL PEPTIC ULCER DRUGS MARKET 2017-2025 : A Highly Competitive Market Comprising a Large Number of Players
11:03a GLOBAL OSTEOPOROSIS TREATMENT MARKET 2017-2025 : Key Players are Allergan, Amgen, Actavis, Eli Lilly and Co, F.Hoffmann La Roche, GSK, Merck, Novartis, Novo Nordisk, Pfizer &Teva
11:02a TECHNOPOLIS OYJ : Publication of Technopolis Financial Statement Release 2017
11:02a ITOCHU : Smart battery business signs deal to supply in Japan
11:02a Global $33.2 Bn Pharmaceutical Filtration Market 2017-2025 - Focus on Microfiltration, Ultrafiltration, Nanofiltration and Other Techniques
11:01a YPO to Host World’s Top Business Leaders and Innovators at 2018 YPO EDGE in Singapore
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRBUS SE : German industrial union, employers reach pace-setting pay deal
2PANDORA : PANDORA : REPORTS 15% REVENUE GROWTH IN LOCAL CURRENCY FOR 2017 AND 37.3% EBITDA MARGIN
3BP : BP's profits surge as it leaves downturn behind
4CIRRUS LOGIC, INC. : Apple supplier Cirrus plunges after disappointing results
5DRDGOLD LTD. : DRDGOLD : releases forecast and pro forma financial information for WRTRP acquisition

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.