Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Travel Advisory: AirAsia flights to/from Bali and Lombok, Indonesia

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/05/2018 | 05:21pm CEST

As of 5 August 2018 21:30 HRS LT (GMT+8)

DENPASAR, 5 August 2018 - AirAsia confirms that flights to and from Lombok and Bali are operating normally following the earthquake.

Guests travelling to/from Lombok or Bali from 6 to 10 August 2018* may choose one of the following service recovery options being offered:

1. Move flight: Change to a new travel date on the same route within 14 calendar days from original flight time without additional cost, subject to seat availability; OR

2. Credit account: Retain the value of your fare in your AirAsia BIG Loyalty account for future travel with AirAsia. The online credit account is valid for booking within 90 calendar days from the date of issue.

Guests who wish to opt for move flight / credit account are urged to fill in an eForm available on support.airasia.com.

AirAsia strongly encourages all guests to update their contact details at airasia.com to ensure that they are notified of any updates to their flights.

We will continue to monitor the situation closely and keep our guests updated on the latest developments. Guests are advised to check airasia.com and AirAsia's social media channels for further updates.

For guests requiring further information and assistance, please contact our Customer Happiness team at support.airasia.com.

*Applicable for bookings made before 5 August 2018 with traveling period from 6 to 10 August 2018

Disclaimer

AirAsia Group Berhad published this content on 05 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2018 15:20:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:46pFINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND RELATED ANNOUNCEMENT : : Second Quarter And/ Or Half Yearly Results
PU
12:36pGILEAD SCIENCES : PrEP could help end new HIV infections completely, but barriers remain
AQ
12:36pWOMEN_SA : Juventus Women fall short against Arsenal
PU
12:31pADVERTISERS AHOY : CoinMarketCap Now Accepts Kind Tokens
AC
12:30pAL EID FOOD KSCC : Boursa Kuwait’s indices close Sunday mixed
AQ
12:30pALEXANDRIA CONTAINER AND CARG HDG SAE : NI Capital to advise on Alexandria Container offering
AQ
12:30pEASTERN PROVINCE CEMENT : Cement’s profits fall 46% on lower sales in Q2
AQ
12:27pINTERNATIONAL FOR INVESTMENT & DEVEL : Co for Investment BoD ratifies standalone profit of LE278K
AQ
12:26pATLAS FOR LAND RECLAMATION : Sheikh Zayed expansion's blueprint approved
AQ
12:22pCARR FIRE : PG&E employee killed working to restore service
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BT GROUP : BT : Huawei in British spotlight over use of U.S. firm's software
2Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Profit Surges
3JOHNSON & JOHNSON : JOHNSON & JOHNSON : J&J Bets on Chinese Startup That Uses Llama DNA to Fight Cancer
4PLANET FITNESS INC : PLANET FITNESS : set to bring roughly 30 jobs to Beckley
5LINDE GROUP (THE) : Linde says regulators likely to demand more divestitures in Praxair deal

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.