Travel Advisory: AirAsia flights to/from Bali and Lombok, Indonesia

As of 5 August 2018 21:30 HRS LT (GMT+8)

DENPASAR, 5 August 2018 - AirAsia confirms that flights to and from Lombok and Bali are operating normally following the earthquake.

Guests travelling to/from Lombok or Bali from 6 to 10 August 2018* may choose one of the following service recovery options being offered:

1. Move flight: Change to a new travel date on the same route within 14 calendar days from original flight time without additional cost, subject to seat availability; OR

2. Credit account: Retain the value of your fare in your AirAsia BIG Loyalty account for future travel with AirAsia. The online credit account is valid for booking within 90 calendar days from the date of issue.

Guests who wish to opt for move flight / credit account are urged to fill in an eForm available on support.airasia.com.

AirAsia strongly encourages all guests to update their contact details at airasia.com to ensure that they are notified of any updates to their flights.

We will continue to monitor the situation closely and keep our guests updated on the latest developments. Guests are advised to check airasia.com and AirAsia's social media channels for further updates.

For guests requiring further information and assistance, please contact our Customer Happiness team at support.airasia.com.

*Applicable for bookings made before 5 August 2018 with traveling period from 6 to 10 August 2018