Travel Advisory: AirAsia flights to/from Lombok, Indonesia

07/29/2018 | 03:02pm CEST

As of 29 July 2018 21:00 HRS LT (GMT+8)

KUALA LUMPUR, 29 July 2018 - AirAsia flights to and from Lombok are operating as per schedule. We will continue to monitor the situation closely and keep our guests updated on the latest developments.

AirAsia strongly encourages all guests to update their contact details at airasia.com to ensure that they are notified of any updates to their flights.

Guests whose travel plans are affected by the earthquake are entitled to choose one of the following service recovery options being offered:

1. Move flight: Change to a new travel date on the same route within 14 calendar days from original flight time without additional cost, subject to seat availability;

OR

2. Credit account: Retain the value of your fare in your AirAsia BIG Loyalty account for future travel with AirAsia. The online credit account is valid for booking within 90 calendar days from the date of issue.

Guests who wish to opt for move flight date/ credit account are urged to fill in an e-Form available on support.airasia.com.

Guests are advised to check airasia.com and AirAsia's social media channels for further updates. We also encourage guests to check their flight status through 'My Bookings' feature on the website.

For guests requiring further information and assistance, please contact our Customer Happiness team at support.airasia.com.

Disclaimer

AirAsia Group Berhad published this content on 29 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2018 13:01:05 UTC
