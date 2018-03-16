Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Travelzoo : to Broadcast St. Patrick's Day Parade from Ireland on Facebook Live

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/16/2018 | 07:01am CET

DUBLIN, March 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelzoo® (NASDAQ: TZOO), a global publisher of exclusive offers and experiences for members, will broadcast live from Ireland during this year's St. Patrick's Day festivities. Travelzoo will host a Facebook livestream of the St. Patrick's Day parade on Saturday, March 17th starting at 12.30 p.m. local time in Dublin (8:30 a.m. in New York, 1:30 p.m. in Berlin, 9:30 p.m. in Tokyo and 11:30 p.m. in Sydney). The Facebook stream will also be shared via Tourism Ireland's social media pages and the Facebook pages of Travelzoo in the UK and Canada.

Travelzoo members from around the globe will join together in a virtual celebration. Last year's Travelzoo streams from Dublin reached 3 million people on Facebook.

Dublin's St. Patrick's Day celebrations are renowned for their pomp and spectacle, with dozens of elaborate floats and musical acts. This year's theme is 'Home Is Where the Heart Is.'

RSVP to watch the Facebook Live on March 17 at www.facebook.com/Travelzoo.

About Travelzoo
Travelzoo® provides our 28 million members insider deals and one-of-a-kind experiences personally reviewed by one of our deal experts around the globe. With more than 25 offices worldwide, we have our finger on the pulse of outstanding travel, entertainment and lifestyle experiences. For over 15 years we have worked in partnership with more than 2,000 top travel suppliers—our long-standing relationships give Travelzoo members access to the very best deals.

About Tourism Ireland
Tourism Ireland promotes the island of Ireland as a holiday destination. Visit www.Ireland.com for more information.  

Travelzoo and Top 20 are registered trademarks of Travelzoo. All other names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Media contact:

Cat Jordan

+1 (212) 484 4982

[email protected]

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/travelzoo-to-broadcast-st-patricks-day-parade-from-ireland-on-facebook-live-300615074.html

SOURCE Travelzoo


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:20aSTATOIL ASA : Notifiable trading
AQ
07:17aElliott asks to replace Telecom Italia board members, including Vivendi CEO
RE
07:16aMQ : A weak quarter in a changing market
AQ
07:15aNEX : Exchange titan CME in talks with Michael Spencer's Nex Group
AQ
07:15aEXPERIAN : to acquire London fintech startup Clearscore in £275m deal
AQ
07:13aMUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG : Munich Re eyes up skyscraper plot by City's Leadenhall Market
AQ
07:13aROYAL DUTCH SHELL : The chief executive of Royal Dutch Shell pocketed nearly 9m in 2017
AQ
07:13aUNILEVER BOSS : Brexit was not an influence in HQ move out of London
AQ
07:13aAPOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC : Claire's sounds confident on its UK operations
AQ
07:13aSAVILLS : braced for tempering of property market
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.