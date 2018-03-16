Travelzoo : to Broadcast St. Patrick's Day Parade from Ireland on Facebook Live

DUBLIN, March 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelzoo® (NASDAQ: TZOO), a global publisher of exclusive offers and experiences for members, will broadcast live from Ireland during this year's St. Patrick's Day festivities. Travelzoo will host a Facebook livestream of the St. Patrick's Day parade on Saturday, March 17th starting at 12.30 p.m. local time in Dublin (8:30 a.m. in New York, 1:30 p.m. in Berlin, 9:30 p.m. in Tokyo and 11:30 p.m. in Sydney). The Facebook stream will also be shared via Tourism Ireland's social media pages and the Facebook pages of Travelzoo in the UK and Canada.

Travelzoo members from around the globe will join together in a virtual celebration. Last year's Travelzoo streams from Dublin reached 3 million people on Facebook.

Dublin's St. Patrick's Day celebrations are renowned for their pomp and spectacle, with dozens of elaborate floats and musical acts. This year's theme is 'Home Is Where the Heart Is.'

RSVP to watch the Facebook Live on March 17 at www.facebook.com/Travelzoo.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo® provides our 28 million members insider deals and one-of-a-kind experiences personally reviewed by one of our deal experts around the globe. With more than 25 offices worldwide, we have our finger on the pulse of outstanding travel, entertainment and lifestyle experiences. For over 15 years we have worked in partnership with more than 2,000 top travel suppliers—our long-standing relationships give Travelzoo members access to the very best deals.

About Tourism Ireland

Tourism Ireland promotes the island of Ireland as a holiday destination. Visit www.Ireland.com for more information.

